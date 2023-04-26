Jacinda Adern, ex-New Zealand leader, heads to Harvard

She’s the former prime minister of New Zealand, and now Jacinda Ardern’s next stop is at Harvard University.

The school announced Tuesday that Ardern accepted three fellowships, two in its Harvard Kennedy School and one in its Berkman Klein Center for Internet and Society.

“I am incredibly humbled to be joining Harvard University as a fellow — not only will it give me the opportunity to share my experience with others, it will give me a chance to learn,” Ardern said in a statement about her new role.

“As leaders, there’s often very little time for reflection, but reflection is critical if we are to properly support the next generation of leaders,” she said.

The fellowships are poised to begin in the fall.

Ardern, who at 37 became the world’s youngest woman to head a government when she took office in 2017, announced in January that she would step down as prime minister ahead of the country’s general election.

“I believe leading a country is the most privileged job anyone could ever have but also one of the more challenging,” Ardern said at the time. “You cannot and should not do the job unless you have a full tank, plus a bit in reserve for those unexpected challenges.”

Ardern, Kennedy School Dean Douglas Elmendorf said in a statement, “earned respect far beyond the shores of her country, and she will bring important insights for our students and will generate vital conversations about the public policy choices facing leaders at all levels.”