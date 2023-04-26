trending:

McDonald’s franchisee lawmaker brings Ronald McDonald, Grimace to the Capitol

by Judy Kurtz - 04/26/23 1:58 PM ET
SPOTTED: Ronald McDonald and Grimace turning heads as they made their way through the Capitol — or McCapitol — on Wednesday.

The colorful McDonald’s duo joined Rep. Kevin Hern (R-Okla.) to help launch the Congressional Franchise Caucus with its first meeting. 

Hern was undoubtedly lovin’ it — he’s a McDonald’s franchisee.

