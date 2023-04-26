McDonald’s franchisee lawmaker brings Ronald McDonald, Grimace to the Capitol
SPOTTED: Ronald McDonald and Grimace turning heads as they made their way through the Capitol — or McCapitol — on Wednesday.
The colorful McDonald’s duo joined Rep. Kevin Hern (R-Okla.) to help launch the Congressional Franchise Caucus with its first meeting.
Hern was undoubtedly lovin’ it — he’s a McDonald’s franchisee.
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
More In The Know News
In The Know
In The Know
Blog Briefing Room
State Watch
Video/Hill.TV
Top Stories
State Watch
House
Senate
Campaign