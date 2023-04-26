Howard Stern weighs in on Tucker Carlson exit: He forgot he was ‘worker bee’ for Murdoch

Media personality Howard Stern weighed in on former Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s abrupt exit from the news network, saying that the conservative pundit forgot he was a “worker bee” for Rupert Murdoch, the chairman of Fox Corp.

During Wednesday’s episode of his long-running radio program “The Howard Stern Show,” Stern referred to Carlson’s departure as “a good life lesson,” noting how Murdoch still let Carlson go even though the host was a big money earner for the network, according to Mediaite.

“I’ve been a big money earner for radio companies for a long time now, but there’s one thing I never forget. My boss is super wealthy. Like if you work for Rupert Murdoch, you know that motherf—– got so many billions that as important as Tucker Carlson might be to the Fox Network, he will fire your ass if you’re a pain in the ass,” Stern said on Wednesday’s program.

Stern added: “You’re nothing because he’s still gonna have billions upon billions upon billions of dollars and own a giant corporation. And you know, you cannot f— up. You can only push them so far.”

Stern also mentioned previous instances where he didn’t see eye to eye with upper management at his previous employer, NBC.

“The guys like Bill O’Reilly, Tucker Carlson. The thing they forget is that they’re another brick in the wall…That’s what you are. You’re a worker bee. I’m a worker bee,” Stern added. “You know, they pay me well and everything…I don’t let it for a minute do I think I’m more important than the man who owns this place. He is my Lord and Savior.”

Stern’s remarks come as Fox News announced on Monday that they have parted ways with Carlson, whose last show aired on Friday.

Carlson, who joined the conservative news network in 2009, had the highest ratings of any prime time host for the network, gaining an average of more than 3 million viewers per night.

Carlson’s departure from Fox News comes days after the network settled a defamation lawsuit brought up by Dominion Voting Systems, agreeing to pay $787.5 million to the voting company over its coverage of former President Trump’s false claims of voter fraud and the company’s software.