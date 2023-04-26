trending:

Angelina Jolie, snowboarder Chloe Kim among guests at South Korea state dinner

by Judy Kurtz - 04/26/23 6:06 PM ET
Table settings are displayed during a preview, Monday, April 24, 2023, in advance of Wednesday’s State Dinner with South Korea’s President Yoon Suk Yeol at the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Angelina Jolie, Olympic snowboarder Chloe Kim, HGTV stars Joanna and Chip Gaines, and Broadway star Norm Lewis are among the guests expected at the White House for the South Korea state dinner. 

The Bidens are welcoming South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol and his wife for Wednesday’s glam affair.

The black-tie event marks the second state dinner of the Biden White House, after the president hosted France’s Emmanuel Macron in December.

White House officials said it also commemorated 70 years of the alliance between the two nations.

Lewis, who starred in “Phantom of the Opera,” “Wicked’s” Jessica Vosk and Lea Salonga, the singing voice for Disney princesses Jasmine and Mulan, were all slated to perform at the state dinner held in the White House’s East Room.

The first lady worked with guest chef Edward Lee, White House Executive Chef Cris Comerford and White House Executive Pastry Chef Susie Morrison to develop the menu

The dinner will start with Maryland crab cakes, with braised beef short ribs for the main course and a banana split for dessert.

