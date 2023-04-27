South Korean president serenades White House crowd with ‘American Pie’

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol broke out in song at the end of Wednesday night’s White House state dinner, singing “American Pie” in front of the event’s guests.

After hearing performances from Broadway stars Norm Lewis, Lea Salonga and Jessica Vosk, including a rendition of Don McClean’s “American Pie,” President Biden invited Yoon to sing the song, which is reportedly one of the South Korean president’s favorites.

Yoon took the microphone and stunned members of the audience by belting out the song. Biden could be seen smiling and cheering on the South Korean president along with the audience, which gave Yoon a standing ovation at the end of the song.

“I had no damn idea you could sing,” Biden said after Yoon concluded the song.

Biden then presented Yoon with a guitar signed by McClean, who released the song in 1971.

McLean said in a statement to ITK that he was honored to be invited to the White House event, but couldn’t attend due to a tour in Australia.

“What a moment last night was, as I watched the video clips. I wish I could have been there, but there always is a next time,” McLean said. “I hope President Yoon learns how to play the guitar that I signed so when we meet, in the future, we can do the song together!”

The star-studded dinner also included Angelina Jolie, home design TV stars Chip and Joanna Gaines and Olympian Chloe Kim attending as guests, as well as Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.).

–Updated at 10:01 a.m.