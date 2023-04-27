Don McLean hopes for ‘American Pie’ duet with South Korean president

Musician Don McLean, the singer-songwriter of “American Pie,” said that he hopes to do a duet of his hit song with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol after the Asian leader serenaded guests with a rendition of the song at a White House state dinner.

McLean told The Hill in a statement that he was invited to the event Wednesday night but was unable to attend since he’s currently on tour.

“I am honored that The White House had invited me to be at the event, however, I am in Australia on tour and could not be in two places at once,” McLean said in his statement.

“What a moment last night was, as I watched the video clips. I wish I could have been there, but there always is a next time,” McLean added. “I hope President Yoon learns how to play the guitar that I signed so when we meet, in the future, we can do the song together!”

“American Pie,” released in 1971, has become a staple in American culture, being covered by artists such as Madonna and “Weird Al” Yankovic.

McLean’s remarks come as Yoon turned heads with his rendition of McLean’s hit song, reportedly one of the South Korean President’s favorites.

“I had no damn idea you could sing,” Biden said to Yoon after he finished singing, as the audience gave the South Korean leader a standing ovation.

The state dinner also included celebrities such as actress Angelina Jolie, home design TV stars Chip and Joanna Gaines and Olympic snowboarder Chloe Kim, along with politicians such as Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.).