Jerry Springer, TV host and Cincinnati mayor, dies at 79

by Stephen Neukam - 04/27/23 11:42 AM ET
FILE - Talk show host Jerry Springer speaks in New York on April 15, 2010. Springer, the former Cincinnati mayor and news anchor whose namesake TV show unleashed strippers, homewreckers and skinheads to brawl and spew obscenities on weekday afternoons, has died. He was 79. A family spokesperson died Thursday at home in suburban Chicago. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
Jerry Springer, whose hit self-titled TV program became a cultural phenomenon, died at 79 on Thursday, after a brief illness.

Springer’s “The Jerry Springer Show” was one of the most popular daytime TV shows through the ’90s and 2000s, tackling controversial topics like incest and infidelity and featuring physical altercations and consistent profanity. It ran for 28 seasons, ending in 2018. 

While it was a hit with viewers, critics often bashed the program, calling the show “trash TV” — a reputation that Springer and the show leaned into. In his own Twitter profile, Springer dubbed himself “talk show host, ringmaster of civilization’s end.”

Before becoming a daytime TV star, Springer served as mayor of Cincinnati from 1977-1978. He unsuccessfully ran for Congress in the early ’70s, and served as an aide to the 1968 presidential campaign of Robert F. Kennedy, halted when Kennedy was assassinated. He also appeared in a number of movies and was a lawyer and a judge.

He most recently appeared on his show “Judge Jerry,” which aired for three seasons.

Springer occasionally weighed in on current political events, including the presidency of Donald Trump. He joked to The Hill in 2020 that the vice presidential debate between then-Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) and then-Vice President Mike Pence would be more civilized than the presidential debate because “CNN has not yet asked for my ‘BLEEP’ button.”

“More seriously, considering the current health of the president, this may be the most consequential VP debate in history,” Springer said.

A family spokesperson said Springer died peacefully at his home outside of Chicago after a brief illness. He is survived by his daughter Katie Springer.

