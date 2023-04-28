trending:

In The Know

Bytes & Bylines kicks off Correspondents’ weekend with a nod to LGBTQ community

by Sarakshi Rai - 04/28/23 10:45 AM ET
Getty Images.

Journalists, politicians and technology leaders kicked off White House Correspondents’ Association (WHCA) dinner weekend with “Bytes & Bylines” Thursday evening in Washington. 

The event — co-hosted by Allen Gannett, Eric Kuhn, Susanna Quinn, Sarah Kate Ellis, Shua Goodwin and Adam Rathe — returned to the Irish ambassador’s residence on Embassy Row this year. 

Ambassador Geraldine Byrne Nason treated guests to Irish delicacies including smoked salmon, bite-sized shepards pie and Irish-distilled beverages.

Guests roamed through the ground floor of the palatial home and gardens, which were decorated in a green reminiscent of the Emerald Isle. 

Nason noted Ireland’s bragging rights as the first country to legalize same-sex marriage following a 2015 referendum and added that the embassy was “proud” to host the Bytes & Bylines reception “in the spirit of accelerating acceptance for LGBTQ people and issues in the United States.”

Sponsored by GLAAD, Ever/Body, and Town & Country, the evening saw a number of notable attendees dip in and out of the event including Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), Reps. Debbie Dingell (D-Mich.) and Mark Takano (D-Calif.), Norah O’Donnell, CNN’s Abby Phillips, Chasten Buttigieg, Neera Tanden and Dan Koh.

Tags Amy Klobuchar Bytes and Bylines Irish Embassy Susanna Quinn WHCD White House correspondents dinner

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

