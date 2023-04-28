trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
In The Know

Politics & Inclusion dinner a night to celebrate journalists of color

by Cheyanne M. Daniels - 04/28/23 11:13 PM ET
by Cheyanne M. Daniels - 04/28/23 11:13 PM ET
Media giants like Gayle King, dressed flawlessly in a royal blue jumpsuit, (left) and April Ryan, in a flowing pink gown, were among those gathered at Masseria for a night of celebration in Washington, D.C. on Friday, April 28. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Cheyanne Daniels/The Hill)

For the second year in a row, some of the nation’s leading and rising journalists of color gathered on Friday for the Politics & Inclusion dinner as part of the White House Correspondents weekend. 

Media giants like Gayle King, dressed flawlessly in a royal blue jumpsuit, and April Ryan, in a flowing pink gown, were among those gathered at Masseria for a night of celebration. Even comedian Roy Wood Jr. — this year’s entertainment at the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner — made an appearance. 

Abby Phillip, anchor of CNN’s Inside Politics Sunday, and Lauren Wesley Wilson, CEO of ColorComm Corporation, hosted this year’s celebration. 

It’s the second year the event ran to honor the diverse voices of journalists of color, and Phillip said she was “thrilled” to do it again. 

“It’s such a great opportunity for so many people who have supported each other from afar and close by to gather during this weekend,” Phillip told The Hill.

“I think it’s so important that we take a moment to just sit down and relax and recognize that what we’re doing is really important, that everybody here is really moving the needle forward in terms of diversity,” she added. 

It was a glamorous night for many. Chatter and laughter bubbled as guests enjoyed Chef Nicholas Stefanelli’s five-course menu and the music of a live saxophonist. 

But there was also an emotional element, Phillip said, as so many of those gathered were able to share their pride in each others’ work. 

“I think we’re so proud of each other, honestly, and you really feel that in this room when everybody gathers,” said Phillip. “Everybody is so proud of one another and what we’ve all accomplished and that is something that really warms my heart.”

Tags Abby Phillip April Ryan Diversity Gayle King Politics & Inclusion Roy Wood Jr. WHCD White House correspondents dinner

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More In The Know News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Meet the cheapest US states to buy a house
  2. EXCLUSIVE: Anheuser-Busch faces call to reaffirm support for trans community ...
  3. Veterans sound alarm on McCarthy budget cuts
  4. Senate GOP blocks Equal Rights Amendment
  5. The Memo: Republicans worry DeSantis has erred in Disney feud
  6. Kansas enacts sweeping transgender ‘bathroom bill’
  7. Frost calls out GOP silence on Greene’s ‘not a mother’ attack
  8. Ukraine signals counteroffensive is near: What to know about the coming fight
  9. Alito says he has ‘pretty good idea’ of the identity of Dobbs decision ...
  10. Jan. 6 convict embraces Trump at campaign event, calls for Pence’s execution
  11. Dylan Mulvaney breaks weeks-long silence over Bud Light backlash
  12. Minnesota governor signs bills protecting reproductive, gender-affirming ...
  13. Michelle Obama joins Bruce Springsteen for back-up vocals at Barcelona concert
  14. Greene faces pushback after saying Weingarten is ‘not a mother’
  15. Nebraska lawmaker who has transgender child and voted against anti-trans bill ...
  16. Senate GOP smells blood as Justice launches Manchin challenge
  17. Tucker Carlson video nets 57 million views in less than 24 hours 
  18. NC Supreme Court overrules decision that struck down voting maps
Load more

Video

See all Video