trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
In The Know

Mix of media and political VIPs mingle at UTA’s ‘Celebration of America’s Journalists’

by Judy Kurtz - 04/29/23 11:50 AM ET
by Judy Kurtz - 04/29/23 11:50 AM ET
Dan Swartz
Jay Sures, Jen Psaki and Don Lemon at UTA’s Celebration of America’s Journalists at Fiola Mare in Washington, D.C. on April 28.

SPOTTED: A who’s who of Washington — and of New York, and Hollywood — in full-on party mode on the eve of the White House Correspondents’ Association (WHCA) dinner with a blowout bash hosted by United Talent Agency (UTA).

Fiola Mare in Georgetown was packed to the brim Friday night with a hodgepodge of members of the media, high-profile political figures, lawmakers, cable news stars and celebrities at UTA’s “Celebration of America’s Journalists” fete, hosted in partnership with GM.

In one spot, Don Lemon — who days earlier exited CNN in a very public parting of ways — sported a bold plaid jacket as he chatted up the room alongside some of his former colleagues, including Kate Bolduan.

In another corner, Fox News’s Lisa “Kennedy” Montgomery was heard recounting a conversation she had with fellow guest second gentleman Doug Emhoff about the parking situation at a Whole Foods in Los Angeles.

Among the countless VIPs eyed at the fete: Kal Penn, former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R), Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), actor Liev Schreiber, CNN’s Abby Phillip, MSNBC’s Katie Phang, Aaron Ross Sorkin, UTA’s Jay Sures, Rene Jones and David Evenchick, Kara Swisher, Rick Wilson, John Quiñones, CBS’s Ed O’Keefe, Jeff Zeleney, MSNBC’s Jen Psaki, Peter Alexander, Norah O’Donnell, Jennifer Griffin, Tennessee state Rep. Justin Jones (D-Nashville), “Shark Tank’s” Kevin O’Leary, Angie Goff, Brian Stelter, Will Rabbe, Doug Heye, Anna Palmer, Robert Costa, USA Today’s Francesca Chambers and Michael Moroney, Jayne Sandman and Jeff Dufour, John Arundel, Janet Donovan and Tim Mak.

Tags Amy Klobuchar Don Lemon Doug Emhoff Larry Hogan

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More In The Know News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump, Fox News have a new point of tension: Tucker Carlson
  2. EXCLUSIVE: Anheuser-Busch faces call to reaffirm support for trans community ...
  3. Greene faces pushback after saying Weingarten is ‘not a mother’
  4. Hunter’s collapsing world: Why a criminal plea could now be the best option ...
  5. Veterans sound alarm on McCarthy budget cuts
  6. State abortion ban failures highlight rising GOP anxiety  
  7. Federal judge blocks Illinois assault weapons ban
  8. Nebraska lawmaker who has transgender child and voted against anti-trans bill ...
  9. Kansas enacts sweeping transgender ‘bathroom bill’
  10. Meet the cheapest US states to buy a house
  11. Senate GOP blocks Equal Rights Amendment
  12. Most beer drinkers support brands working with transgender spokespeople: poll
  13. Jan. 6 convict embraces Trump at campaign event, calls for Pence’s execution
  14. Schumer warns Congress could intervene if Texas judge shopping isn’t reformed
  15. Alito says he has ‘pretty good idea’ of the identity of Dobbs decision ...
  16. The Memo: Republicans worry DeSantis has erred in Disney feud
  17. Army issues ground stop to aviation not used for critical missions after ...
  18. Florida bill allowing DeSantis to stay governor and run for president heads to ...
Load more

Video

See all Video