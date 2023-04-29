Mix of media and political VIPs mingle at UTA’s ‘Celebration of America’s Journalists’

SPOTTED: A who’s who of Washington — and of New York, and Hollywood — in full-on party mode on the eve of the White House Correspondents’ Association (WHCA) dinner with a blowout bash hosted by United Talent Agency (UTA).

Fiola Mare in Georgetown was packed to the brim Friday night with a hodgepodge of members of the media, high-profile political figures, lawmakers, cable news stars and celebrities at UTA’s “Celebration of America’s Journalists” fete, hosted in partnership with GM.

In one spot, Don Lemon — who days earlier exited CNN in a very public parting of ways — sported a bold plaid jacket as he chatted up the room alongside some of his former colleagues, including Kate Bolduan.

In another corner, Fox News’s Lisa “Kennedy” Montgomery was heard recounting a conversation she had with fellow guest second gentleman Doug Emhoff about the parking situation at a Whole Foods in Los Angeles.

Among the countless VIPs eyed at the fete: Kal Penn, former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R), Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), actor Liev Schreiber, CNN’s Abby Phillip, MSNBC’s Katie Phang, Aaron Ross Sorkin, UTA’s Jay Sures, Rene Jones and David Evenchick, Kara Swisher, Rick Wilson, John Quiñones, CBS’s Ed O’Keefe, Jeff Zeleney, MSNBC’s Jen Psaki, Peter Alexander, Norah O’Donnell, Jennifer Griffin, Tennessee state Rep. Justin Jones (D-Nashville), “Shark Tank’s” Kevin O’Leary, Angie Goff, Brian Stelter, Will Rabbe, Doug Heye, Anna Palmer, Robert Costa, USA Today’s Francesca Chambers and Michael Moroney, Jayne Sandman and Jeff Dufour, John Arundel, Janet Donovan and Tim Mak.