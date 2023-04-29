Who’s who of politics gather together in their finest fashion at Correspondents’ dinner pre-party

The who’s who of Washington’s political elite descended upon the Hilton near Embassy Row ahead of the annual White House Correspondents’ Dinner for the CBS News x Politico Pre-Reception.

Around 200 guests in colorful dresses and tuxedos were shoulder-to-shoulder in a summer garden tent in the courtyard of the hotel, many of whom commented on the rising temperatures until the plastic curtains were briefly opened to let air in.

The guests included journalists, presidential contenders and sports stars including Asa Hutchinson, Brittany Griner and the host of the evening, comedian Roy Wood Jr.

Hutchinson told The Hill that he already had a chance to meet with recently released basketball player Brittany Griner, who spent months incarcerated in Russia.

Guests were also invited to share their thoughts on a live radio show broadcast right from the pre-party.

One of the more unique elements of the party was a juice bar with ingredients focused on energy, wellness and immunity.

Other notable guests include Ed O Keene, Gayle King, Rosario Dawson and Justin Hartley.