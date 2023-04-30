Second-annual Washington, DC Gala features Diana Ross, honors Gayle King

Black excellence was on full display as some of the nation’s top Black reporters, policymakers and celebrities packed into the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C. late Saturday for theGrio’s Washington, DC Gala.

Following the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner, the “Byron Allen Presents The Washington, DC Gala” saw the museum filled with guests, journalists and celebrities dressed to the nines, enjoying drinks and dancing to the tracks of DJ Ty Alexander.

Hosted by Byron Allen, whose Allen Media Group owns the Black news site, and My Black is Beautiful, the invite-only event featured a special performance by Diana Ross.

The crowd went wild as Ross came on stage, wearing a show-stopping orange bejeweled and feathered dress with a matching fan, belting hit after hit, including the popular “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough.”

Gayle King of CBS News was awarded the Journalist Icon Award. King, who co-hosts “CBS Mornings,” is the editor-at-large of Oprah Daily and also hosts the weekly SiriusXM show “Gayle King in the House.”

A three-time Emmy Award winner, King is also a recipient of the 39th Walter Cronkite Award for Excellence in Journalism and a member of the 2018 Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame class.

“Gayle King and Diana Ross are both American treasures, and I can’t think of a better way to honor their excellence than by hosting this event at The Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture,” Allen said in a statement. “I created the Washington, DC Gala to be a spectacular celebration, informative, and a great deal of fun.”

Meanwhile, guests like Grammy’s CEO Harvey Mason Jr. mingled with guests. Tennessee state Rep. Justin Pearson (D) – one of the so-called “Tennessee Three” who rose to national prominence after being expelled from the state legislature – was spotted dancing to Ross. Maryland Gov. Wes Moore (D) and Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) were also among the guests of the evening.

Roy Wood Jr., the comedian from the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, also made an appearance at the party.

A one-hour television special, “The Washington, DC Gala,” will air on Monday on theGrio Television Network. It will highlight some of the night’s biggest moments, including interviews with politicians and celebrities.