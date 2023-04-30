Journalists, celebrities celebrate late into night at CBS’s ‘The After Party’

Fresh off the White House Correspondents’ Association (WHCA) dinner Saturday night, the festivities kept going late into the evening at CBS News’s ​​“The After Party.”

The French ambassador’s residence in Washington, D.C.’s, Kalorama neighborhood was packed with reporters, celebrities and politicians as Ambassador Laurent Bili, who assumed the role earlier this year, hosted the party for the first time.

It drew a who’s who of Washington, D.C. and multiple guests who sat on the dais at Saturday’s dinner, including White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, who was seen dancing to the music as she stood next to Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.).

Roy Wood, Jr., the dinner’s headline entertainer and correspondent for the “Daily Show,” arrived soon after.

Other political figures in attendance included Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) and Kellyanne Conway.

Even celebrities like Julia Fox, Bradley Whitford, Brittney Griner and her wife, Cherelle, stopped by.

Many notable network personalities from CBS News attended the annual after-party, including Gayle King, Norah O’Donnell, Robert Costa, Scott MacFarlane, Ed O’Keefe and others. But the celebration also drew journalists from a plethora of Washington outlets, including ABC’s Jonathan Karl, CNN CEO Chris Licht, CNN’s Kaitlan Collins and Politico’s Jonathan Martin.