Star-studded CNN brunch wraps up White House Correspondents’ Association dinner weekend

by Alex Gangitano - 04/30/23 3:05 PM ET
DJ Tiesto plays a set at the Line Hotel in Washington, D.C. for a CNN brunch after the White House Correspondent's Association dinner.
Alex Gangitano
DJ Tiesto plays a set at the Line Hotel in Washington, D.C. for a CNN brunch after the White House Correspondent’s Association dinner.

To wrap up White House Correspondents’ Association (WHCA) dinner weekend, international DJ Tiesto showed up and made sure the party went out with a bang.

Tiesto played a half hour set list at CNN’s political hangover brunch from a booth on the second level of the Line Hotel in Adams Morgan.

The hundreds of guests, including CNN talent, other Washington reporters, and political operatives all danced along and took photographs and videos while he performed familiar tracks.

Aside from the main attraction, the event included a Bloody Mary bar, fried chicken station, breakfast sandwiches wrapped in CNN foil, and a mix of spritz and water and coffee after a long Saturday night.

CNN’s former morning show anchor Don Lemon was notably missing from the crowd after he was fired earlier this week, but his former co-hosts Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins were on the scene.

Early on in the event, a group of a few protestors came in and sat down on the ground before Washington, D.C. police officers entered the venue to remove them.

Other top CNN talent from Wolf Blitzer to Jim Sciutto chatted with guests, as well as Phil Mattingly, who won the WHCA award for excellence in presidential coverage under deadline pressure at the dinner on Saturday night.

Other people who stopped by included comedian Roy Wood, Jr., Education Sec. Miguel Cardona, Ukrainian Ambassador to the U.S. Oksana Markarova, and White House press officials Michael Kikukawa, Olivia Dalton, and Robyn Patterson.

