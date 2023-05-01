WNBA star Brittney Griner attends Met Gala

WNBA star Brittney Griner and her wife, Cherelle, were spotted walking the red carpet at this year’s Met Gala on Monday night.

The Phoenix Mercury player rocked a beige ensemble at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s annual black-tie event, which this year is titled “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” in honor of the late fashion designer.

The gala marks the second glitzy event the Olympic gold medalist has attended in recent days — she also appeared at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in D.C. over the weekend.

Griner’s public appearances come just months after she was released from confinement in Russia, where she was held for nearly 10 months after being arrested in early 2022.

Griner’s release was controversial, as it was the result of a prisoner swap with international arms dealer Victor Bout.

“I’m no stranger to hard times,” Griner recently said during a news conference, the first time she’s spoken to reporters since her release. “Just digging deep. You’re going to be faced with adversities in life. This was a pretty big one. I just relied on my hard work to get through it.”