trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
In The Know

Hollywood writers go on strike

by Julia Mueller - 05/02/23 9:17 AM ET
by Julia Mueller - 05/02/23 9:17 AM ET
Writers participates at a demonstration in front of the Fox studio in Los Angeles, California, on November 5, 2007. (Gabriel Bouys/AFP/Getty Images)

Hollywood writers kicked off a strike on Tuesday, fighting for better pay and protesting issues with the industry in an era of streaming content after failing to reach a deal with studios.

The Writers Guild of America announced leadership had voted unanimously to call for a strike, which went into effect at 12:01 a.m. Pacific time on Tuesday. Picketing is set to begin Tuesday afternoon.

The union, which represents 11,500 writers between its east and west branches, said the strike decision came after six weeks of negotiations with entertainment and streaming giants Netflix, Amazon, Disney, Apple, NBC Universal, Paramount and others under the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers. The union argued the “studios’ responses have been wholly insufficient given the existential crisis writers are facing.” 

“The companies’ behavior has created a gig economy inside a union workforce, and their immovable stance in this negotiation has betrayed a commitment to further devaluing the profession of writing,” the guild said in a release. 

The writers are citing structural issues with the surge of streaming content that they say has made it difficult for writers of film, television and other entertainment forms to make a living off their work.

“From their refusal to guarantee any level of weekly employment in episodic television, to the creation of a ‘day rate’ in comedy variety, to their stonewalling on free work for screenwriters and on AI for all writers, they have closed the door on their labor force and opened the door to writing as an entirely freelance profession,” the union said.  

The strike is the first of its kind in 15 years.

The impact of the walkout may not be immediately visible in shows for which scripts have already been written or episodes have already been filmed, but daily and late-night shows that need same-day writing could be affected.

Tags Amazon Apple big tech disney Hollywood Hulu NBC Universal netflix strike writers Writers Guild of America writers strike

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More In The Know News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. First Republic Bank collapse spurs fears for banking system, broader economy
  2. Biden seeks to flip the script on ‘freedom’ in 2024
  3. Manchin stokes Dem fears he’ll run as third-party candidate
  4. GOP, McCarthy now face even heavier debt ceiling lift
  5. Federal judge rules Pennsylvania school district must allow After School Satan ...
  6. Tucker Carlson, on leaked video, derides Fox streaming service
  7. Supreme Court to consider overruling Chevron doctrine
  8. The latest stench in the Supreme Court
  9. Who will replace Tucker Carlson at Fox News? Here are some top contenders
  10. Senate rankings: Here are the 5 seats most likely to flip
  11. Human brains show larger-than-life activity at moment of death 
  12. Facebook agrees to pay $725M settlement: What’s the deadline to file a claim?
  13. Al Franken blasts Supreme Court: It’s ‘illegitimate’
  14. DeSantis signs measure expanding Florida death penalty law
  15. Facebook privacy settlement: Who is eligible for a payment?
  16. Democrats prep for battle to replace Cardin in rare Maryland Senate race
  17. Watch live: Senate Judiciary holds Supreme Court ethics hearing after Clarence ...
  18. First Republic fallout: Democrats fume as regulators bail out yet another ...
Load more

Video

See all Video