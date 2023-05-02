US Embassy in UK fact-checks ‘The Diplomat’

The U.S. Embassy in London is weighing in on the accuracy of Netflix’s new show, “The Diplomat.”

In the video shared on the U.S. Embassy’s Twitter, spokesperson Aaron Snipe goes through four facts the first episode of the show got right and one it got wrong. The video includes a clip of Keri Russell, who stars as fictional U.S. ambassador to the UK Kate Wyler, referencing that it had been fifty years since the last time there was a female ambassador.

“Now this is true,” Snipe confirms, noting that Anne Armstrong served as the first female ambassador to the UK in 1976. He also points out that the country’s current ambassador, Jane Hartley, is only the second woman to ever serve in the role.

Snipe also points out the differences in the fictional residence where Russell’s character resides and the real ambassador’s residence. On the show, Kate Wyler resides in a house known as Wrotham Park, whereas the real residence is called Winfield House.

However, Snipe goes on to note that the history of Wrotham Park as described in the show by the house manager is the same as the history of Winfield House. American socialite and heiress Barbara Hutton sold her home to the U.S. government for just $1 following World War II, according to Snipe.

The video then includes a clip of Wyler’s husband Hal, played by Rufus Sewell, telling his wife about the value in hosting events in her new role.

“They’ve been hosting garden parties for 50 years. The president is asking you to take it up a notch,” Sewell says as Hal.

“Well, I do have to say this — we do host fantastic parties,” Snipe says as he stands in a hall in the real embassy, noting that Ed Sheeran, Duran Duran, Bastille and Annie Lennox have all performed at Winfield House.

The Netflix series, which is currently the number one show in the UK, centers around Kate Wyler adjusting to her new role as ambassador while maintaining her marriage to Hal, who is also a career diplomat. The show premiered on Netflix in April and was renewed for a second season at the beginning of May.