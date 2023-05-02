trending:

Harris, second gentleman show off opposing jerseys ahead of NBA playoffs clash 

by Sarah Polus - 05/02/23 9:02 PM ET
Vice President Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff
Greg Nash
Vice President Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff are seen following an event hosted by the Democratic National Committee at the Howard Theatre in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, November 10, 2022 to thank staff and volunteers for their efforts during the midterm elections.

The Los Angeles Lakers and defending NBA champions the Golden State Warriors are not the only ones facing off during tonight’s NBA playoffs game — so are Vice President Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff.

Emhoff tweeted a photo Tuesday ahead of the game showing the duo proudly wearing opposing jerseys.

“Game on, @VP,” Emhoff captioned the photo, in which he’s wearing a Laker’s jersey and Harris in a Warriors jersey.

Harris responded by upping the ante.

“@secondgentleman let’s make this more interesting,” she wrote. “Whoever loses has to wear the winning team’s jersey.”

Tonight’s game is the first in a series between the two California basketball rivals.

Harris has been victorious in her bets before, notably securing beer from Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown (D) after the Warriors were victorious over the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2017 NBA championship.

If the Warriors manage to pull off a repeat win, they will likely find themselves back at the White House, which they visited for a ceremony in January.

“I want to thank President Biden and Vice President Harris for the invitation to come here,” star player Steph Curry said at the time. “It’s something that we don’t ever take for granted.”

