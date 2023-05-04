trending:

Drew Barrymore declines to host MTV event over writers’ strike

by Judy Kurtz - 05/04/23 4:42 PM ET
Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, file
Actress Drew Barrymore

Drew Barrymore says she’s bowing out as host of the MTV Movie & TV Awards “in solidarity” with those on strike with the Writers Guild of America (WGA).

“I have listened to the writers, and in order to truly respect them, I will pivot from hosting the MTV Movie and TV Awards live in solidarity with the strike,” Barrymore said in a Thursday statement obtained by ITK.

“Everything we celebrate and honor about movies and television is born out of their creation,” the actor and talk show host said.

“And until a solution is reached, I am choosing to wait but I’ll be watching from home on Sunday night and I hope everyone else will as well,” the “50 First Dates” star said.

Barrymore, 48, was poised to host Sunday’s annual awards show but changed course after the WGA — a union representing more than 11,000 professionals — kicked off a strike Tuesday, protesting in part for better compensation for content produced for streaming services.

MTV had promoted its awards ceremony as a spectacle honoring the “biggest and best in both movies and television, across scripted and unscripted,” teasing it as a “supersized, can’t-miss event.”

Barrymore thanked the network in her statement and said that she plans on taking the hosting reins in 2024.

“I can’t wait to be a part of this next year, when I can truly celebrate everything that MTV has created, which is a show that allows fans to choose who the awards go to and is truly inclusive,” Barrymore said.

MTV confirmed to ITK that Barrymore will host next year’s awards program and that the 2023 live show is poised to continue as scheduled on Sunday at 8 p.m.

This story was updated at 5:03 p.m.

