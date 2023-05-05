Jill Biden meets with Princess Kate, Ukrainian first lady ahead of Charles’s coronation

Jill Biden on Friday met with Kate, Princess of Wales, and Ukraine’s first lady, Olena Zelenska, after she touched down in England ahead of King Charles III’s coronation.

Kate shared a snapshot of the trio on social media Friday, saying it was “lovely” to see Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s wife, the screenwriter Zelenska.

In the photo, the group is all smiles as they pose together.

The gathering comes a day before Charles is poised to be crowned at Westminster Abbey in London.

Biden, who arrived in the United Kingdom on Thursday, is heading up the U.S. delegation for the coronation.

