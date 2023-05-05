trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
In The Know

Jill Biden meets with Princess Kate, Ukrainian first lady ahead of Charles’s coronation

by Judy Kurtz - 05/05/23 2:59 PM ET
by Judy Kurtz - 05/05/23 2:59 PM ET
Britain's Kate, Princess of Wales, center, poses with first lady Jill Biden, left, and Ukraine First Lady, Olena Zelenska, during the reception for heads of state at Buckingham Palace in London, Friday, May 5, 2023.
Kensington Palace via AP
Britain’s Kate, Princess of Wales, center, poses with first lady Jill Biden, left, and Ukraine First Lady, Olena Zelenska, during the reception for heads of state at Buckingham Palace in London, Friday, May 5, 2023.

Jill Biden on Friday met with Kate, Princess of Wales, and Ukraine’s first lady, Olena Zelenska, after she touched down in England ahead of King Charles III’s coronation.

Kate shared a snapshot of the trio on social media Friday, saying it was “lovely” to see Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s wife, the screenwriter Zelenska.

In the photo, the group is all smiles as they pose together.

The gathering comes a day before Charles is poised to be crowned at Westminster Abbey in London.

Biden, who arrived in the United Kingdom on Thursday, is heading up the U.S. delegation for the coronation.

—Updated at 4:47 p.m.

Tags Jill Biden Olena Zelenska Volodymyr Zelensky

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More In The Know News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Kellyanne Conway defends reported concealed Ginni Thomas payments
  2. Fox sends cease-and-desist letter to Media Matters over leaked Tucker Carlson ...
  3. Trump deposition video in E. Jean Carroll lawsuit released
  4. Prom crowning sparks divide at Ohio high school
  5. Clarence Thomas’s problems multiply at Supreme Court
  6. Tucker Carlson in texts to Bret Baier: ‘When Trump loses, he’s going to ...
  7. Florida legislature approves bill allowing DeSantis-appointed board to cancel ...
  8. Barr: Trump will deliver ‘chaos’ and ‘horror show’
  9. More than 50 House Republicans tear into VA secretary over debt bill claims
  10. Ukrainian lawmaker punches Russian official at conference in Turkey
  11. DOJ finds ‘insider witness’ in Trump Mar-a-Lago documents probe: report
  12. Conservatives criticize liberal Supreme Court justices for ethics issues
  13. FDA recalls more than 500K COVID tests over bacteria risk
  14. The US has never defaulted on its debt — except the four times it did
  15. Amazon settles case after driver totaled woman’s car in her driveway
  16. Judicial activist urged ‘no mention of Ginni’ in arranged payment to ...
  17. Rochelle Walensky exits as CDC chief
  18. Leaked video shows Tucker Carlson musing about ‘pillow fights’ in women’s ...
Load more

Video

See all Video