Jill Biden touts King Charles III’s coronation as ‘surreal’ and ‘amazing to see’

First lady Jill Biden said King Charles III’s coronation was “surreal” and “just amazing to see,” after representing the U.S. at the ceremony on Saturday.

“You can’t imagine that moment where you actually see the crown being placed on the head of the king and then on the head on the queen,” she told The Associated Press. “It’s really surreal to see and experience that moment.”

King Charles and his wife Camilla were crowned at Westminster Abbey on Saturday morning in the United Kingdom’s first coronation in more than 70 years, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II last September.

Biden’s presence at the ceremony marked the first time that an American first lady has attended a British coronation, according to the AP.

“The United States and the United Kingdom have a special relationship,” Biden tweeted on Saturday. “It’s an honor to represent the United States on this historic day at Westminster Abbey.”

The first lady met with Princess Kate and Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska on Friday, after arriving in the United Kingdom.

Biden sat beside Zelenska at the coronation on Saturday, the AP reported.