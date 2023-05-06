trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
In The Know

Astronaut Buzz Aldrin named honorary brigadier general, member of Space Force

by Julia Shapero - 05/06/23 9:06 PM ET
by Julia Shapero - 05/06/23 9:06 PM ET
SSC Hosts Ceremony for Legendary Astronaut and Fighter Pilot Buzz Aldrin’s Honorary Appointment to Brigadier General (DVIDS/1st Lt. Katelin Robinson)

Former astronaut Buzz Aldrin was named an honorary brigadier general in the U.S. Air Force and made an honorary member of the U.S. Space Force on Friday, more than 50 years after he first set foot on the moon.

“Without the courage and dedication of Aldrin, we may never have been afforded the luxury of leading the lifestyle we enjoy today,” Lt. Gen. Michael A. Guetlein said at the promotion ceremony in El Segundo, Calif., according to a Space Force press release.

“Over the past 54 years since stepping foot on the moon’s surface, he has been an inspiration to a nation, and tireless advocate for space exploration,” Geutlein added.

Aldrin was also given the chance to be an honorary Space Force Guardian — the term for Space Force members coined first by former Vice President Mike Pence.

“He has lived a life epitomizing the Space Force Guardian values of character, connection, commitment, and courage,” Geutlein said.

“I will argue that Aldrin was truly one of our first Guardian’s willing to protect and defend this nation with all that we hold dear,” he continued. “He is one of the first Guardians because he has lived a life which epitomizes the very values we strive to live by today.”

Aldrin, 93, was the second person to walk on the moon in 1969 after his fellow Apollo 11 member Neil Armstrong.

“It is thrilling that I am still here to see NASA sending brave astronauts to circumnavigate the moon next year, and land astronauts soon thereafter,” Aldrin said. “Now… that’s space exploration!”

The former astronaut made headlines earlier this year, when he married his “longtime love,” Anca Faur, on his 93rd birthday, tweeting that they were “as excited as eloping teenagers.”

Tags AIr Force Buzz Aldrin Buzz Aldrin Space Force

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More In The Know News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Why Russia’s Wagner Group leader is ‘yelling mutiny’ in Ukraine war
  2. Prom crowning sparks divide at Ohio high school
  3. Kemp signs bill allowing removal of local prosecutors in Georgia
  4. Tucker Carlson in texts to Bret Baier: ‘When Trump loses, he’s going to ...
  5. Barr: Trump will deliver ‘chaos’ and ‘horror show’
  6. At least 9 dead, multiple injured in mall shooting near Dallas: police
  7. Kellyanne Conway defends reported concealed Ginni Thomas payments
  8. Clarence Thomas’s problems multiply at Supreme Court
  9. Fox sends cease-and-desist letter to Media Matters over leaked Tucker Carlson ...
  10. Democratic senators urge Biden to allow states to sponsor noncitizens to expand ...
  11. 10 questions answered on the debt limit
  12. McConnell warns he won’t back debt-ceiling increase without ‘substantive’ ...
  13. Pence vows to stand behind ‘principled jurist’ Clarence Thomas amid scrutiny
  14. Do Democrats need a Nixon-like intervention with Biden?
  15. State supreme courts up the stakes for Democrats in 2024
  16. Trump deposition video in E. Jean Carroll lawsuit released
  17. Why Trump’s strategy of skipping a GOP debate is so risky
  18. Prince Harry an odd man out at father’s coronation spectacle
Load more

Video

See all Video