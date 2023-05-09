trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
In The Know

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna to become 12th woman to give birth while in Congress

by Julia Shapero - 05/09/23 1:56 PM ET
by Julia Shapero - 05/09/23 1:56 PM ET
Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., talks to reporters as she walks to the House chamber as the House meets for the third day to elect a speaker and convene the 118th Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.) is set to become the 12th member of Congress to give birth while in office after announcing that she is expecting her first child in late August.

“We are very excited to welcome our son later this summer,” the first-term member said in a statement, first reported by Time magazine. “Children are a blessing and we could not have asked for a greater gift.”

Time pointed out that only a handful of the more than 1,200 lawmakers who have served in Congress have given birth while in office.

Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) made history in 2018 as the first senator to give birth while serving when she had daughter Maile Pearl Bowlsbey.

Luna quickly made a name for herself after joining Congress in January, joining the small group of hardline Republicans who held up Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Calif.) bid for Speaker. 

She was also early to endorse former President Trump in the 2024 race over his potential opponent and her home state governor, Ron DeSantis. The former president had endorsed Luna’s 2022 campaign.

“Who am I supporting, Governor DeSantis or Trump? Trump,” Luna told Politico in March. “I love DeSantis. I don’t think anyone will ever be able to compete with him as governor and I’ll be sad to see if he leaves early. I hope he doesn’t, but I love them both.”

Tags Anna Paulina Luna

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More In The Know News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. 14th Amendment emerges as last-ditch fix to ward off default
  2. After School Satan Clubs gain popularity amid legal victories
  3. Nearly half of baby boomers have no retirement savings
  4. Pressure grows on Biden to bend in debt ceiling talks
  5. DeSantis signs bill that bans Chinese citizens from buying land in Florida
  6. Yellen calls invoking 14th Amendment a ‘constitutional crisis’
  7. Liz Cheney launches new ad in New Hampshire attacking Trump
  8. Man shot teen girl playing hide-and-seek on his property, police say
  9. Rubio calls for Congress to bar SNAP purchases of soda, junk foods
  10. Government employees union sues Yellen, Biden over ‘unconstitutional’ debt ...
  11. Financial markets brace for default as Biden, Republicans dig in on debt limit 
  12. Disney adds new Florida regulations to suit against DeSantis
  13. Fox Corp. reports $50 million net loss following Dominion settlement
  14. Nancy Mace finds herself on a lonely GOP island
  15. Melania Trump on husband’s reelection bid: ‘He has my support’
  16. Mortgage credit availability falls to lowest level in decade
  17. DeSantis says Trump deploying ‘Democrat attacks’ on Social ...
  18. Inside a California proposal to pay $1.2 million in reparations to Black ...
Load more

Video

See all Video