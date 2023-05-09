Rep. Anna Paulina Luna to become 12th woman to give birth while in Congress

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.) is set to become the 12th member of Congress to give birth while in office after announcing that she is expecting her first child in late August.

“We are very excited to welcome our son later this summer,” the first-term member said in a statement, first reported by Time magazine. “Children are a blessing and we could not have asked for a greater gift.”

Time pointed out that only a handful of the more than 1,200 lawmakers who have served in Congress have given birth while in office.

Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) made history in 2018 as the first senator to give birth while serving when she had daughter Maile Pearl Bowlsbey.

Luna quickly made a name for herself after joining Congress in January, joining the small group of hardline Republicans who held up Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Calif.) bid for Speaker.

She was also early to endorse former President Trump in the 2024 race over his potential opponent and her home state governor, Ron DeSantis. The former president had endorsed Luna’s 2022 campaign.

“Who am I supporting, Governor DeSantis or Trump? Trump,” Luna told Politico in March. “I love DeSantis. I don’t think anyone will ever be able to compete with him as governor and I’ll be sad to see if he leaves early. I hope he doesn’t, but I love them both.”