Congressional Bike Caucus pedals its way through DC, highlighting cyclist safety

SPOTTED: A batch of political pedalers steering their way through Washington on Thursday morning as part of a bike tour.

Rep. Earl Blumenauer (D-Ore.), co-chairman of the Congressional Bike Caucus, kicked off the group’s ride through D.C. with the Washington Area Bicycle Association to take a two-wheeled look at recent investments in cycling infrastructure in the nation’s capital.

Stops along the route included viewing protected bike lanes at the Penn Quarter Metro station and by the Washington Monument.

Sporting a helmet, Blumenauer told the gathering of about 30 bicyclists ahead of the tour, “We have a responsibility to make our streets safer for cyclists and pedestrians.”