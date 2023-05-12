Susan Sarandon arrested at fair wage protest in New York

Actress Susan Sarandon was arrested Monday at the New York State Capitol in Albany while participating in a protest advocating for fair wages for restaurant employees.

New York State Police Department arrested the award-winning actress along with seven other protesters on that day, according to the New York Post.

Sarandon and the others were pushing for legislation to increase New York minimum wage for all restaurant workers.

The actress and political activist is also the president of the One Fair Wage organization, which advocates for better wages for all employees in the service industry. According to the organization’s website, it aims to “require all employers to pay the full minimum wage with fair, nondiscriminatory tips.”

New York state lawmakers passed a spending bill this year which will see the minimum wage increase to $17 per hour.

Sarandon has a history of activism. In 2018, she was arrested along with other protesters for protesting former President Trump’s immigration policy, which led to the separation of parents and their children.

And in February 2022, the actress received criticism after sharing a tweet comparing the presence of police officers in New York City to fascism.

Sarandon also protested in New York City last week, advocating in support of television and movie writers who are on strike for better wages.