Jamie Foxx is ‘out of the hospital’ and recuperating, daughter says

by Christine Samra - 05/12/23 3:38 PM ET
Jamie Foxx is pictured during Homecoming Weekend on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

LOS ANGELES (KTLA) – Actor Jamie Foxx is “out of the hospital” and recuperating after suffering “a medical complication” in April, according to his daughter Corinne Foxx.

The Oscar-winner’s daughter took to her Instagram stories to clear the air after multiple reports suggested that Foxx was not doing well.

She reposted one of the reports with a response, slamming the rumor.

“Sad to see how the media runs wild. My dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating,” Corinne’s Instagram story read. “In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday!”

She then thanked everyone for their “prayers and support” and revealed some big news is coming soon.

“We have an exciting work announcement coming next week too!” the final sentence of the post read.

About a month ago, Foxx fell ill and was hospitalized in Atlanta. The cause of his medical emergency has not been revealed.

On April 12, Corinne posted to Instagram, alerting the public of her father’s medical issue.

“We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday,” she wrote on behalf of the Foxx family.

“Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers,” the statement read. “The family asks for privacy during this time.”

Following news of the complication, fellow celebs, including Taraji P. Henson, offered their prayers and well-wishes.

Foxx is the host of the popular game show “Beat Shazam,” which started production shortly before Foxx was hospitalized, according to TMZ. Production eventually resumed May 3, with Nick Cannon replacing Foxx as the host, the site reported.

Corinne Foxx, who is a DJ on the show, is also not returning while she tends to her father. Kelly Osbourne will reportedly be filling in.

Foxx was also filming the movie “Back in Action” with Cameron Diaz before he was hospitalized.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

