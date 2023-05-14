Jane Fonda urges others to join climate protests: ‘It’s all hands on deck right now’

Revered actress Jane Fonda is calling on others to join her in her “urgent” fight against climate change.

“It’s all hands on deck right now, it’s urgent, urgent and everyone has to join in right now,” Fonda, a longtime activist, told Page Six this week at the premiere of her new film, “Book Club: The Next Chapter.”

Fonda, 85, indicated that she will not be throwing the towel in on her efforts any time soon, despite being diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma last year.

“I don’t know how you could not [protest],” the “Grace and Frankie” star said, noting her desire to preserve the environment for the sake of her grandchildren.

“I love animals, I love nature. We’re going to destroy it all if we don’t [protest],” she added.

In her quest for change, Fonda has authored the book, “What Can I Do? The Path From Climate Despair to Action,” and founded the Jane Fonda Climate PAC and the advocacy group Fire Drill Fridays, in connection with Greenpeace USA.

The Academy Award-winner temporarily resumed her “Fire Drill Fridays” protests in Washington, D.C., in December. She was notably arrested multiple times during the group’s 2019 demonstrations before they were forced to go virtual as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fonda has managed to avoid jail time since, telling In The Know that the group changed its protest strategy in the wake of the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot.

Fonda, previously an anti-Vietnam War activist, said every American should use their voice to call for necessary change.

“We’re all citizens of this country, and we all have to use whatever platform we have to speak to the values that we believe in and things that we feel must happen,” she said in November.