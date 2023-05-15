Rep. Dan Crenshaw to become first-time father

Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas) is about to try out a new role: first-time father.

Crenshaw announced Sunday that he and his wife, Tara Crenshaw, are expecting a daughter.

The baby news came as the 39-year-old lawmaker shared a Mother’s Day message on Instagram, saying the holiday has always been “a bit difficult” for him after losing his mom when he was 10.

“Susan Crenshaw was 40 years old when she lost her battle to breast cancer,” Crenshaw said.

“But this year is the first Mother’s Day that hits a little different,” Crenshaw said, revealing that he and his spouse, who tied the knot in 2013, can celebrate “bringing another generation into this world.”

“Little Suzy Crenshaw is coming soon!” the congressman said.

Crenshaw’s office didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment from ITK about the upcoming new addition.