trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
In The Know

Hawley opens up about wife’s miscarriage in new book ‘Manhood’

by Judy Kurtz - 05/16/23 1:03 PM ET
by Judy Kurtz - 05/16/23 1:03 PM ET
Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.)
Greg Nash
Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) leaves the Old Senate Chamber following the Senate Republican leadership elections on Wednesday, November 16, 2022.

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) is opening up about his wife’s miscarriage, saying he “found it difficult to grieve” during the “surreal” experience.

“My wife and I lost our first child in a miscarriage just a few days after Erin watched the baby’s heartbeat for the first time,” Hawley writes in his book “Manhood: The Masculine Virtues America Needs,” released Tuesday.

The 43-year-old lawmaker recalled finding out the devastating news a decade ago, the morning after he and his wife, attorney Erin Morrow Hawley, spent the night unpacking boxes as they moved into their first home together outside of Columbia, Mo.

“She woke me the next morning in tears. ‘I’ve lost the baby,’ she said.”

“We went to the hospital together a short time later, and after a few moments with the sonogram, the nurse shook her head. ‘I’m sorry,’ she said. ‘But the baby isn’t there,’” Hawley wrote.

“We never learned whether our child was a son or daughter. Erin always believed the baby was a girl, and she would know better than anyone else. She had carried the child for nearly three months and felt her, or his, life intertwining with her own,” he recounted in the book.

While he described the loss for his wife as “tangible and profound,” Hawley said for him, the “entire train of events seemed somehow surreal.”

“Before, when Erin first told me she was pregnant, I could hardly fathom we were going to have a baby, wonderful as the news was. Now I could hardly fathom that he, or she, was gone. There had been no moment at which I met my child; now there was no moment to say goodbye,” he said.

“It was almost as if none of it had ever happened. I found it difficult to grieve or to feel much of anything. It was like watching a movie of someone else’s life.”

The pair, Hawley said, didn’t choose a name for their child and were left feeling that they didn’t know what to do: “The thing about miscarriages, we soon learned, is people rarely speak about them. It’s not the sort of thing one shares with those who don’t already know about the baby’s impending arrival, and since our miscarriage occurred relatively early, that wasn’t very many people.”

The experience, he said, led him to the realization that his childhood dream of becoming a father wasn’t something he “could control.”

“The waiting and wondering in those months after we lost our baby forced me into a new position of humility and dependence. Fatherhood was something beyond me. I had to wait for it and hope for it.”

Three months later, Morrow Hawley, who is part of the legal team aiming to end the Food and Drug Administration’s approval of the abortion drug mifepristone as part of a federal lawsuit in Texas, discovered she was pregnant again.

“I found I was subconsciously counting the days to week 10, when we had lost our first. But that week came and went, and the baby grew.”

Hawley’s wife, author of the book, “Living Beloved — Lessons from My Little Ones,” gave birth to their son, Elijah, in 2012. The couple have two other children, Blaise, 7, and Abigail, 2.

Holding Elijah for the first time, Hawley wrote, was “both an end and a beginning.”

“I felt released, at last, to say goodbye to the child I had never seen. And I felt an overwhelming gratitude for another opportunity to be a father.”

Tags Josh Hawley

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More In The Know News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. DeSantis, Trump endorsement fight takes bizarre turn
  2. McCarthy says work requirements a ‘red line’ in debt ceiling talks
  3. Bipartisan group calls for investigation into Comer’s remarks about missing ...
  4. Schwarzenegger: Newsom White House bid ‘a no-brainer’
  5. Fox News, Dominion deny Tucker Carlson ouster a condition of settlement
  6. Village People send Trump cease-and-desist over ‘Macho Man’ use at ...
  7. Marjorie Taylor Greene says she will move to impeach US attorney for DC
  8. CNN’s Tapper lauded by right, blasted by left for Durham report remarks
  9. ​​Democrats reintroduce Supreme Court expansion legislation
  10. Obama says leaving White House helped his marriage
  11. Jeffries says work requirements are a ‘nonstarter’ in debt ceiling fight
  12. Student loan forgiveness: What to know as the Supreme Court mulls case
  13. Judiciary Democrats go after GOP ‘whistleblowers’ in FBI probes 
  14. Trump town hall slurs against E. Jean Carroll ‘definitely ...
  15. California Democrat moves to force vote on Santos expulsion
  16. Durham report slams FBI’s Trump-Russia probe
  17. Fetterman floats work requirements for bailed-out bank executives
  18. Biden ‘re-evaluating,’ may cut Asia trip short
Load more

Video

See all Video