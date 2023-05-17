trending:

Harry, Meghan accuse paparazzi of ‘near catastrophic’ car chase

by Judy Kurtz - 05/17/23 10:48 AM ET
Prince Harry, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, and her mother, Doria Ragland, were involved in a “near catastrophic” car chase that included paparazzi, according to their spokesperson.

In a statement to CNN on Wednesday, a spokesperson for the couple said the Tuesday night “car chase” came “at the hands of a run of highly aggressive paparazzi.”

FILE – Meghan Markle, and her husband Prince Harry arrive to the observatory in One World Trade in New York, Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

“This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD [New York Police Department] officers.”

While the pair, who were married in 2018, each understand that “being a public figure comes with a level of interest from the public,” the statement to CNN said, “it should never come at the cost of anyone’s safety.”

The spokesperson also condemned the dissemination of any photographs involving the alleged incident, saying it would only encourage “a highly intrusive practice that is dangerous to all involved.”

The NYPD told ITK it has “no information” on the reported car chase.

Representatives for Harry and Meghan didn’t immediately return a request for comment.

Meghan was in New York on Tuesday to accept an honor called the Women of Vision Award.

Harry’s mother, Princess Diana, died in a car crash in 1997, when he was 12.

A 2006 investigation by London’s Metropolitan Police found that Diana’s driver was intoxicated and trying to evade paparazzi photographers before the crash.

—Updated at 11:05 a.m.

