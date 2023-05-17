trending:

NYC officials downplay Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘car chase’

by Julia Mueller - 05/17/23 3:39 PM ET
After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex said they were involved in a “near catastrophic” car chase Tuesday night, New York City officials appeared to downplay the incident Wednesday.

“I would find it hard to believe that there was a two-hour high speed chase,” NYC Mayor Eric Adams (D) said after the reports surfaced, adding that the exact duration isn’t clear. 

Harry, Meghan and her mother, Doria Ragland, were caught in a “car chase” that came “at the hands of a run of highly aggressive paparazzi,” their spokesperson said.

They described the incident as a “relentless pursuit” that lasted more than two hours and “resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD [New York Police Department] officers.”

But even if the chase was 10 minutes, Adams said, “a 10-minute chase is extremely dangerous in New York City. We have a lot of traffic, a lot of movement, a lot of people are using our streets. Any type of high speed chase … is inappropriate.”  

Police use high-speed chases in “limited circumstances,” the mayor said. “But to do it because you want to get the right shot can turn out to be a place where people can be harmed in a real way.”

The NYPD said in a statement that it had “assisted the private security team protecting the Duke and Duchess of Sussex” and that “numerous photographers” made the royal pair’s travel “challenging.”

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived at their destination and there were no reported collisions, summonses, injuries, or arrests in regard,” a department spokesperson said.

Taxi driver Sukhcharn Singh, who says he picked the prince and duchess up in New York Tuesday night, told the Washington Post said it did appear they were followed by other vehicles during the drive, and that they were being filmed and photographed. 

“I don’t think I would call it a chase,” Singh told the Post, estimating the trip took about 10 minutes. “I never felt like I was in danger. It wasn’t like a car chase in a movie. They were quiet and seemed scared but it’s New York — it’s safe.”

The Hill’s ITK reports that a source close to the couple says footage supports Harry and Meghan’s account of events, and that the alleged incident involved six blacked-out vehicles and included running red lights, driving on the sidewalk and reversing down a one-way street.

Judy Kurtz contributed reporting.

