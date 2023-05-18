Oakland officials vote to rename street after Tupac Shakur

There will soon be a “Tupac Shakur Way” in California after the Oakland City Council voted to posthumously honor the rapper with his own street name.

In an unanimous Tuesday vote, the council said that Shakur’s “contributions to the Bay Area community eminently merit commemoration,” renaming a stretch of Oakland’s MacArthur Boulevard.

The hip-hop star grew up in New York City but moved to the Golden State in high school.

“He cherished his time in Oakland as his home, stating that he got his ‘Game’ from Oakland,” a city council resolution said of Shakur.

Twenty-five-year-old Shakur was killed in a 1996 drive-by shooting.

The commemorative street name, the resolution said, “serves to remind us of his contributions to Oakland and our communities through the celebration of art and culture as an awakening tool towards changes in society.”