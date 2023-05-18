trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
In The Know

Oakland officials vote to rename street after Tupac Shakur

by Judy Kurtz - 05/18/23 4:22 PM ET
by Judy Kurtz - 05/18/23 4:22 PM ET
The Associated Press

There will soon be a “Tupac Shakur Way” in California after the Oakland City Council voted to posthumously honor the rapper with his own street name.

In an unanimous Tuesday vote, the council said that Shakur’s “contributions to the Bay Area community eminently merit commemoration,” renaming a stretch of Oakland’s MacArthur Boulevard.

The hip-hop star grew up in New York City but moved to the Golden State in high school.

“He cherished his time in Oakland as his home, stating that he got his ‘Game’ from Oakland,” a city council resolution said of Shakur.

Twenty-five-year-old Shakur was killed in a 1996 drive-by shooting.

The commemorative street name, the resolution said, “serves to remind us of his contributions to Oakland and our communities through the celebration of art and culture as an awakening tool towards changes in society.”

Tags Tupac Shakur

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More In The Know News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Texas, Florida laws have Latinos rethinking where they live
  2. Boebert defends husband amid divorce filing: ‘He didn’t “sick dogs” on ...
  3. Greene plans to file articles of impeachment against Biden
  4. McCarthy shifts, voices new confidence in debt ceiling deal
  5. Bowman rips Greene for ‘reckless,’ ‘dangerous’ remarks about Capitol ...
  6. Texas passes bill stripping authority from cities
  7. Florida Republican moves to expel Schiff from Congress
  8. Freedom Caucus says ‘no further discussion’ on debt ceiling until Senate ...
  9. Democrats warn Biden against cutting debt ceiling deal with McCarthy
  10. Tuberville finds himself at center of storm on abortion, white nationalism
  11. The Supreme Court may soon reverse a core legal tenet
  12. Louisiana congressman manhandles activist during press conference: ‘You’re ...
  13. Disney scraps $1 billion office complex in Florida amid DeSantis feud
  14. Gorsuch slams pandemic emergency power as intrusion on civil liberties
  15. Bipartisan lawmakers introduce legislation requiring AM radios in new cars
  16. Florida New College students organize alternative graduation after DeSantis ...
  17. Biden can, and should, ignore the GOP’s debt suicide attempt
  18. The collapse of Russian influence is widening
Load more

Video

See all Video