Protester in Ukraine colors, fake blood hits the Cannes red carpet

by Judy Kurtz - 05/22/23 2:45 PM ET
A person, in Ukrainian colors, smeared in a red substance is removed by security at the premiere of the film "Acide" at the 76th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Sunday, May 21, 2023.
AP Photo/Daniel Cole
A person, in Ukrainian colors, smeared in a red substance is removed by security at the premiere of the film "Acide" at the 76th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Sunday, May 21, 2023.

A woman wearing a gown bearing the colors of Ukraine’s flag covered herself in fake blood on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival.

The unidentified woman was seen in videos and photos of the incident ascending the steps on the red carpet at the Sunday premiere of “Acide” at the acclaimed film festival in France.

The woman then stopped in the middle of the staircase and pulled two containers holding a red substance resembling blood out from her dress while facing a hoard of photographers.

After dousing the red material over her head, the woman was pulled away by a pair of security guards.

Representatives for the Cannes Film Festival didn’t immediately return ITK’s request for comment.

It’s not the first time that protesters have made headlines at the annual cinematic event.

Last year, a group of Ukrainian filmmakers held up a large banner at a Cannes red carpet premiere of the film “Butterfly Vision” that read, “Russians kill Ukrainians. Do you find it offensive and disturbing to talk about this genocide?” In another 2022 protest at Cannes, a women sporting blue and yellow body paint — the same colors as Ukraine’s flag — and the message “stop raping us,” went topless at a red carpet event.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

