Jon Hamm narrates ad for Hawley opponent in Missouri: ‘You can’t fake courage’

by Judy Kurtz - 05/22/23 3:12 PM ET
Actor Jon Hamm is narrating a campaign ad for Sen. Josh Hawley’s (R) Democratic opponent in the Missouri Senate race, saying, “You can’t fake courage.”

“Manhood, you hope that means courage,” the former “Mad Men” star said in an ad for Lucas Kunce released Monday. Kunce, a Marine veteran, jumped into Missouri’s 2024 Senate race in January after losing in the primary last year in an unsuccessful Senate run.

“Courage isn’t something you can give speeches or write a book about. It’s not sitting on the sidelines while others sacrifice, or denying help to those that did,” Hamm said, in a knock against Hawley’s book “Manhood: The Masculine Virtues America Needs,” which was released earlier this month.

“We’re the Show Me State. Courage is something you have to show us,” said 52-year-old Hamm, who was born in St. Louis and grew up in Missouri. The line plays over well-publicized footage of Hawley fleeing the Capitol rioters on Jan. 6, 2021.

“It shows in the Marine who signed up to honor and serve the community that took care of him,” said the Emmy Award winner.

“If you want to be told about manhood, some guy wrote a book about it,” adds Hamm, who doesn’t appear on-camera in the spot.

“But if you want someone to show you courage, send Lucas Kunce to the Senate.”

Hamm has been a vocal supporter of Kunce in the past, appearing last year at a virtual campaign fundraiser for the then-Senate hopeful.

The Hill has reached out to Hawley’s campaign for comment.

—Updated at 3:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

