trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
In The Know

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos engaged to girlfriend Lauren Sanchez

by Sarah Polus - 05/22/23 4:24 PM ET
by Sarah Polus - 05/22/23 4:24 PM ET
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, left, and Lauren Sanchez attend the premiere of “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” at The Culver Studios on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, in Culver City, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and journalist Lauren Sanchez are engaged after five years together, People reports.

A source reportedly confirmed the couple’s engagement to People after Sanchez was spotted rocking a large diamond ring in photos from their current vacation in the South of France for the Cannes Film Festival.

Sanchez and Bezos have went public with their relationship in 2019, following Bezos’s divorce from MacKenzie Scott.

Scott, who reportedly received 25 percent of Bezos’s Amazon holdings through their divorce, has made several high-profile donations in the years since, including $1.7 billion to various racial justice, LGBTQ rights and public health causes.

Sanchez has joined Bezos in his charitable work, acting as vice chair of the Bezos Earth Fund, created from a $10 billion commitment from Bezos in 2020.

The two have yet to address their engagement publicly.

Tags bezos Jeff Bezos Jeff Bezos lauren sanchez

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More In The Know News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. White House threatens to veto GOP measure blocking student loan debt relief ...
  2. These are the biggest sticking points in the debt ceiling fight
  3. Trump on Tim Scott: ‘Big step up’ from DeSantis
  4. MLK’s daughter jabs Cruz over NAACP Florida travel advisory
  5. Does God exist? Only half of Americans say a definite yes
  6. Supreme Court punts Section 230 debate back to Congress
  7. McCarthy’s PR strategy on debt ceiling gets results
  8. Watch live: Biden addresses debt ceiling deliberations
  9. Jon Hamm narrates ad for Hawley opponent in Missouri: ‘You can’t fake ...
  10. Biden says he thinks he has authority to use 14th Amendment on debt ceiling
  11. Debt ceiling: Yellen says Treasury to run out of funds by ‘early June’ and ...
  12. NAACP issues travel warning in Florida: the state ‘has become hostile to ...
  13. Colorado River basin states reach agreement on water cutbacks
  14. GOP Rep. Byron Donalds on NAACP’s Florida travel advisory: ‘This is ...
  15. Bowman says he will ‘stay as far away’ from Greene as possible
  16. Anti-Putin group claims it has ‘liberated’ town inside Russia’s Belgorod ...
  17. School may have violated students’ rights with book removals: Education ...
  18. Biden can, and should, ignore the GOP’s debt suicide attempt
Load more

Video

See all Video