Wanda Sykes predicts Trump 2024 defeat: ‘Old Man Biden will beat him again!’

Wanda Sykes is predicting that Donald Trump won’t win the 2024 presidential race, saying that “Old Man Biden will beat him again!”

The comedian weighed in on Trump’s 2024 chances in an interview with Variety published Tuesday.

Asked if Trump, who launched his White House bid last November, would secure the GOP nomination, Sykes replied, “I don’t see how. I mean, there are definitely pockets that he’s going to dominate, but I don’t see across the country how he’ll get the nomination. Right?”

“Are we that bad? Is the country that horrible? Really?” asked Sykes, 59.

Biden announced his reelection campaign last month.

After it was noted that Trump is leading multiple polls of current and potential Republican presidential candidates, Sykes said, “Well, I mean, they’re all awful.”

“Biden will beat him again. Yep!” said the “Curb Your Enthusiasm” actor, who’s been critical of Trump in the past.

Sykes also said she doesn’t mind being referred to as a “woke comic.”

“What makes me laugh is that they say that like it’s an insult: ‘Oh, they’re woke.’ Thank you! Yeah, I read some stuff from time to time. Yeah, I know a few things. It’s not an insult at all,” Sykes continued.

“I mean, George Carlin, he was woke. Richard Pryor, woke. Bill Hicks, woke,” she said.

“It’s almost like they’re angry that we’re evolving. It’s sad, really.”