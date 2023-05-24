trending:

In The Know

Arnold Schwarzenegger hired as chief action officer at Netflix

by Christine Samra - 05/24/23 8:12 AM ET
(KTLA) — Arnold Schwarzenegger is back in action, but this time as a boss at Netflix.

The former California governor has a position in the C-suite as the streamer’s chief action officer.

In a tongue-in-cheek video posted online, the movie star revealed his new role after running over a Mercedes-Benz with a tank.

“No one loves action as much as I do,” he declared as he arrived at his new gig at Netflix’s headquarters. “That’s why I’ve accepted a big new job as Netflix’s chief action officer.”

The parody incorporates Schwarzenegger’s many roles as he promotes the streaming company’s roundup of action films and series, including “The Night Agent,” “Extraction 2,” “The Witcher,” “Heart of Stone,” “The Brothers Sun” and “Lift.”

The “Terminator” star is in a new action comedy himself called “FUBAR,” which drops May 25.

“I’m working around the clock to bring you the biggest action on Earth,” he continued to explain. “Nobody knows action like I do, and nobody hits like Netflix.”

Tags Arnold Schwarzenegger Arnold Schwarzenegger Hollywood Netflix

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

