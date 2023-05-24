trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
In The Know

Bipartisan Sneaker Caucus ‘unequivocally supports’ McCarthy, Jeffries’s Oval Office shoe choices

by Judy Kurtz - 05/24/23 12:00 PM ET
by Judy Kurtz - 05/24/23 12:00 PM ET
Getty Images

A bipartisan group of sneaker-loving lawmakers is dipping their toes in an intense sartorial debate: giving their seal — or sole — of approval to sport dress sneakers in the White House.

“The Congressional Sneaker Caucus unequivocally supports Speaker McCarthy’s and Leader Jeffries’ freedom to wear dress sneakers in the Oval Office,” the group said in a statement issued on Wednesday.

The backing comes after Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) ignited a footwear flap last week while meeting with President Biden in the Oval Office about the debt ceiling.

Critics of the look laced up for a fierce, foot-focused war of words. Derek Guy, a writer and prominent social media style guru behind the handle @dieworkwear, called into question whether the business on top, party on the bottom kicks looked better or worse than the traditional dress shoes Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) was eyed wearing at the same White House meeting.

The New York Times stepped into the shoe-centric showdown with a piece titled “Do Dress Sneakers Belong in the Oval Office?”

But the Sneaker Caucus, co-chaired by Reps. Jared Moskowitz (D-Fla.) and Lori Chavez-DeRemer (R-Ore.) and which kicked off last month as a way to unite “members and staff dedicated to their shared love of sneakers and their impact on American culture and fitness,” gave a whole-footed endorsement of Jeffries and McCarthy’s controversial 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. shoe selection.

“While debt ceiling negotiations have been contentious,” the caucus said in its Wednesday statement, “we appreciate that both parties are putting their best foot forward and demonstrating that sneakers and statesmanship are compatible.”

Tags Chuck Schumer Hakeem Jeffries Joe Biden Kevin McCarthy

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More In The Know News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. GOP chair ‘speechless’ after senior FBI official says she hasn’t read ...
  2. GOP voters flocking to Trump aren’t hungering for good vibes
  3. Rick Scott issues travel advisory for ‘socialists,’ warning Florida is ...
  4. Newsom knocks Target CEO for pulling LGBTQ merchandise from stores
  5. McCarthy, Dems temper expectations on debt-ceiling deal
  6. How US farmland became a battleground in the fight against China
  7. Sanders calls on Biden to use 14th Amendment to raise debt ceiling 
  8. McCarthy end game on debt ceiling begins to come into focus
  9. Court sets hearing to consider suspending debt limit law as unconstitutional
  10. Trump faces intensifying legal problems
  11. Chinese citizens sue Florida over law that bans them from home, land ownership
  12. Tucker Carlson most popular individual Americans follow for news: survey
  13. Chicago mpox outbreak raises alarm over summer spread
  14. Watch live: Education officials testify on student loan forgiveness before ...
  15. Gaetz says most in GOP ‘don’t feel like we should negotiate with our ...
  16. The most popular college majors aren’t the highest-paying – these degrees ...
  17. Key Republican urges McCarthy, GOP to ‘hold the line’ in debt ceiling talks
  18. The top 10 GOP candidates for president 
Load more

Video

See all Video