Bipartisan Sneaker Caucus ‘unequivocally supports’ McCarthy, Jeffries’s Oval Office shoe choices

A bipartisan group of sneaker-loving lawmakers is dipping their toes in an intense sartorial debate: giving their seal — or sole — of approval to sport dress sneakers in the White House.

“The Congressional Sneaker Caucus unequivocally supports Speaker McCarthy’s and Leader Jeffries’ freedom to wear dress sneakers in the Oval Office,” the group said in a statement issued on Wednesday.

The backing comes after Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) ignited a footwear flap last week while meeting with President Biden in the Oval Office about the debt ceiling.

Critics of the look laced up for a fierce, foot-focused war of words. Derek Guy, a writer and prominent social media style guru behind the handle @dieworkwear, called into question whether the business on top, party on the bottom kicks looked better or worse than the traditional dress shoes Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) was eyed wearing at the same White House meeting.

The New York Times stepped into the shoe-centric showdown with a piece titled “Do Dress Sneakers Belong in the Oval Office?”

But the Sneaker Caucus, co-chaired by Reps. Jared Moskowitz (D-Fla.) and Lori Chavez-DeRemer (R-Ore.) and which kicked off last month as a way to unite “members and staff dedicated to their shared love of sneakers and their impact on American culture and fitness,” gave a whole-footed endorsement of Jeffries and McCarthy’s controversial 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. shoe selection.

“While debt ceiling negotiations have been contentious,” the caucus said in its Wednesday statement, “we appreciate that both parties are putting their best foot forward and demonstrating that sneakers and statesmanship are compatible.”