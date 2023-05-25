trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
In The Know

Governor declares ‘Taylor Swift ham, egg and cheese’ official NJ state sandwich ahead of tour stop

by Judy Kurtz - 05/25/23 1:04 PM ET
by Judy Kurtz - 05/25/23 1:04 PM ET
Taylor Swift attends a premiere
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Taylor Swift attends a premiere for the short film “All Too Well” in New York on Nov. 12, 2021.

Some places have saluted Taylor Swift by temporarily renaming entire cities after her or making her an honorary mayor, but New Jersey is upping the ante and paying tasty homage to the “Anti-Hero” singer with an eponymous state sandwich.

“In New Jersey, we have a reputation for a great war between Taylor ham and pork roll,” New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) said in a video posted Thursday on Twitter, taking care to emphasize the shout-outs to Swift’s song and album titles included as part of his message.

“Usually, we let you call it what you want,” Murphy said, “but since we have a superstar coming to town, we know all too well that we should commemorate the occasion.”

Swift is poised to touch down in the Garden State on Friday as part of her “The Eras Tour,” with three performances at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford over the weekend.

“So today we are declaring the official state sandwich of New Jersey a Taylor Swift ham, egg and cheese,” Murphy announced.

“Welcome to New Jersey, Taylor. We’ve been waiting for you and it would’ve been a cruel summer without you,” he said.

The video showed a pun-heavy proclamation bearing Murphy’s signature marking the sandwich honor and dubbing Swift an artist who “will Forever and Always remain Untouchable when creating meaningful lyrics and performing her record-breaking music live.”

Swift’s ham, egg, and cheese tribute is the latest in a long list of unique recognitions offered up by state officials as she crisscrosses the country for her sold-out concert tour.

Last month, Tampa, Fla., Mayor Jane Castor (D) said the city would name her “honorary mayor” while she was in town.

In March, Glendale, Ariz., made headlines when it changed its name to “Swift City” to celebrate the 33-year-old megastar kicking off her tour at the State Farm Stadium.

Tags Jane Castor Phil Murphy

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More In The Know News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Democrats erupt in laughter after Greene calls for decorum in House
  2. Democrats seek unlikely debt ceiling savior: Mitch McConnell 
  3. House passes measure overturning Biden’s student debt forgiveness program
  4. Is Iran unlocking the gates to Armageddon?
  5. GOP senator vows to delay debt ceiling deal lacking ‘substantial reform’
  6. Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes sentenced to 18 years for Jan. 6 
  7. Democrats unanimously back debt ceiling discharge petition
  8. Supreme Court narrows scope of EPA water protections
  9. Five takeaways from Ron DeSantis’s glitch-ridden campaign launch
  10. GOP chair ‘speechless’ after senior FBI official says she hasn’t read ...
  11. Iran shows off new ballistic missile
  12. Ron DeSantis: The good, the bad and the beautiful
  13. Why GOP candidates are piling on DeSantis — not Trump
  14. Battle rages in Texas between AG Paxton and GOP-controlled House
  15. What does the growing GOP primary field mean for Trump?
  16. Kavanaugh joins Supreme Court liberals in disagreeing with new wetlands test
  17. Rick Scott issues travel advisory for ‘socialists,’ warning Florida is ...
  18. McCarthy end game on debt ceiling begins to come into focus
Load more

Video

See all Video