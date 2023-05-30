trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
In The Know

Sloane Stephens: Racist attacks have ‘only gotten worse’

by Judy Kurtz - 05/30/23 10:36 AM ET
by Judy Kurtz - 05/30/23 10:36 AM ET
Sloane Stephens of the U.S. celebrates winning her first round match of the French Open tennis tournament
AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias
Sloane Stephens of the U.S. celebrates winning her first round match of the French Open tennis tournament against Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic in two sets, 6-0, 6-4, at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Monday, May 29, 2023.

U.S. tennis player Sloane Stephens says the racism she’s faced has “only gotten worse” over the years.

Speaking Monday after her first-round win at the French Open, Stephens told reporters of being on the receiving end of racist attacks, saying, “It’s obviously been a problem my entire career. It’s never stopped. It’s only gotten worse.”

“Obviously when there’s FBI investigations going on with [what] people are saying to you online, it’s very serious,” Stephens, 30, said during a news conference after beating Karolina Pliskova.

“It’s been something I’ve dealt with my whole career, and I think that, like I said, it’s only continued to get worse, and people online have the free rein to say and do whatever they want behind fake pages, which is obviously very troublesome,” the 2017 U.S. Open champion said.

“It’s something I’ve had to deal with my whole career, and something I’ll continue to deal with, I’m sure. And that’s that,” she added.

It’s not the first time that Stephens has spoken out against racist abuse against athletes. After a 2021 U.S. Open loss, Stephens, who is Black, said she received more than 2,000 racist and sexist social media messages, sharing some of the attacks on her Instagram account.

“I’m choosing positive vibes over negative ones,” she said at the time.

Tags 2023 French Open French Open French Open 2023 Racism Sloane Stephens Tennis

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More In The Know News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. McCarthy says he’ll move contempt charges against FBI director if subpoena ...
  2. Trump escalates attacks on judges amid increasing legal scrutiny
  3. First Republican publicly supports ousting McCarthy as Speaker
  4. Feinstein expressed confusion over Kamala Harris presiding over Senate: report 
  5. Chick-fil-A DEI hire sparks calls for boycott
  6. Did we just dodge a recession?
  7. Americans owe $1 trillion in credit card debt
  8. Paul proposes conservative alternative to debt deal that caps total spending
  9. Trump pledges to end birthright citizenship on first day in office
  10. Colleges squirm under anti-diversity, equity and inclusion pressure
  11. Key House conservative on debt deal: ‘There’s a reason Mitt Romney supports ...
  12. Congress races to pass debt ceiling bill ahead of Monday deadline
  13. Manchin ‘absolutely’ thinks Congress will pass Biden-McCarthy debt ceiling ...
  14. DeSantis Disney governing board appointee quits a few months into job
  15. McCarthy: Student loan payment pause ‘gone’ under debt ceiling deal
  16. Thank you for your service: You’re fired
  17. 8 killed, 71 injured in mass shootings over long holiday weekend
  18. Cruz condemns sweeping anti-gay Uganda law as ‘horrific’ and ‘wrong’
Load more

Video

See all Video