Former first lady Rosalynn Carter diagnosed with dementia

by Julia Shapero - 05/30/23 2:03 PM ET
FILE – Former President Jimmy Carter and his wife former first lady Rosalynn Carter sit together during a reception to celebrate their 75th wedding anniversary on July 10, 2021, in Plains, Ga. The Carter family shared news that Rosalynn Carter has dementia, The Carter Center announced Tuesday, May 30, 2023. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, Pool, File)

Former first lady Rosalynn Carter has been diagnosed with dementia, according to The Carter Center.

“She continues to live happily at home with her husband, enjoying spring in Plains and visits with loved ones,” the organization said in a press release on Tuesday, referring to their hometown in Georgia.

Carter, 95, has been a longtime advocate on mental health issues, which The Carter Center said influenced the family’s decision to share her diagnosis.

“We recognize, as she did more than half a century ago, that stigma is often a barrier that keeps individuals and their families from seeking and getting much-needed support,” the center said. “We hope sharing our family’s news will increase important conversations at kitchen tables and in doctor’s offices around the country.”

Former President Jimmy Carter, 98, has been in hospice care since February, after choosing to spend his remaining time at home instead of receiving additional medical intervention.

The pair is the longest-married presidential couple in U.S. history, having celebrated 75 years of marriage in 2021.

