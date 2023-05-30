trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
In The Know

Jesse Ventura cheers pot legalization: ‘Jimi Hendrix is looking down on Minnesota smiling’

by Judy Kurtz - 05/30/23 4:12 PM ET
by Judy Kurtz - 05/30/23 4:12 PM ET
Former Minnesota Gov. Jesse Ventura (I), center, and others look on after Gov. Tim Walz (D) signed a bill to legalize recreational marijuana
AP Photo/Abbie Parr
Former Minnesota Gov. Jesse Ventura (I), center, and others look on after Gov. Tim Walz (D) signed a bill to legalize recreational marijuana for people over the age of 21, making Minnesota the 23rd state to do so, Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in St. Paul.

Former Minnesota Gov. Jesse Ventura (I) says Jimi Hendrix would be high on the North Star State officially legalizing recreational marijuana.

Minnesota on Tuesday became the 23rd state to legalize weed for recreational purposes, as Gov. Tim Walz (D) put his signature on a bill allowing adults over 21 to carry up to 2 ounces in public and possess up to 2 pounds at home, beginning Aug. 1.

Ventura, a longtime pro-cannabis advocate, lauded the move.

“This is a huge day in our family’s life because prohibition will now end,” Ventura, 71, said.

“It’s gone on longer than I’ve been alive: the prohibition by a plant made by God,” he told a crowd gathered following the bill’s signing.

“We were always told everything was here for us to use. Now, in Minnesota, we’ll be able to use this plant,” said the “Jesse Ventura’s Marijuana Manifesto” author, who has credited pot with stopping his wife’s seizure condition.

“After years of prohibition, we didn’t want any families to go through what the first lady and I went through,” the pro-wrestler-turned-governor, who was in office from 1999 until 2003, said.

“For me personally, it’s very wonderful to see a dream of yours over 20 years ago finally happen today, and I’m still alive to see it,” Ventura said.

“What press conference would there be, if Jesse Ventura didn’t leave with something said controversial, right?” he then added with a smile.

“So I’ll end it by saying this: Jimi Hendrix is looking down on Minnesota smiling,” Ventura said of the late “Purple Haze” songwriter and rock legend, whose name adorns a line of cannabis products.

Tags Jesse Ventura Tim Walz

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More In The Know News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. First Republican publicly supports ousting McCarthy as Speaker
  2. Trump pledges to end birthright citizenship on first day in office
  3. Chick-fil-A’s DEI leader sparks calls for boycott
  4. McCarthy says he’ll move contempt charges against FBI director if subpoena ...
  5. Trump escalates attacks on judges amid increasing legal scrutiny
  6. Here are the House Republicans who said they will vote against debt ceiling bill
  7. Watch live: House Rules Committee holds hearing on debt ceiling bill
  8. Did we just dodge a recession?
  9. Cruz condemns sweeping anti-gay Uganda law as ‘horrific’ and ‘wrong’
  10. Justice tops Manchin by 22 points in new poll on Senate race
  11. Feinstein expressed confusion over Kamala Harris presiding over Senate: report 
  12. Manchin pipeline in debt ceiling deal prompts Democratic pushback
  13. Key House conservative on debt deal: ‘There’s a reason Mitt Romney supports ...
  14. Americans owe $1 trillion in credit card debt
  15. GOP Oversight chair to launch contempt proceedings against FBI director
  16. Colleges squirm under anti-diversity, equity and inclusion pressure
  17. Two House Democrats to miss debt ceiling vote
  18. Paul proposes conservative alternative to debt deal that caps total spending
Load more

Video

See all Video