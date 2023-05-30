Jesse Ventura cheers pot legalization: ‘Jimi Hendrix is looking down on Minnesota smiling’

Former Minnesota Gov. Jesse Ventura (I) says Jimi Hendrix would be high on the North Star State officially legalizing recreational marijuana.

Minnesota on Tuesday became the 23rd state to legalize weed for recreational purposes, as Gov. Tim Walz (D) put his signature on a bill allowing adults over 21 to carry up to 2 ounces in public and possess up to 2 pounds at home, beginning Aug. 1.

Ventura, a longtime pro-cannabis advocate, lauded the move.

“This is a huge day in our family’s life because prohibition will now end,” Ventura, 71, said.

“It’s gone on longer than I’ve been alive: the prohibition by a plant made by God,” he told a crowd gathered following the bill’s signing.

“We were always told everything was here for us to use. Now, in Minnesota, we’ll be able to use this plant,” said the “Jesse Ventura’s Marijuana Manifesto” author, who has credited pot with stopping his wife’s seizure condition.

“After years of prohibition, we didn’t want any families to go through what the first lady and I went through,” the pro-wrestler-turned-governor, who was in office from 1999 until 2003, said.

“For me personally, it’s very wonderful to see a dream of yours over 20 years ago finally happen today, and I’m still alive to see it,” Ventura said.

“What press conference would there be, if Jesse Ventura didn’t leave with something said controversial, right?” he then added with a smile.

“So I’ll end it by saying this: Jimi Hendrix is looking down on Minnesota smiling,” Ventura said of the late “Purple Haze” songwriter and rock legend, whose name adorns a line of cannabis products.