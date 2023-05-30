Obama reveals the best and worst jobs he’s worked

Former President Obama says there’s at least one job he’s held that he’s not looking to put on his résumé again: nursing home waiter.

Asked about his “dream job” and most undesirable gig he’s had in a Tuesday interview with People magazine, Obama indicated that being commander in chief was his top professional role.

“Well, look, the presidency: long hours. And some stress. But pretty interesting projects,” Obama said.

“And you’re working with great people. And no single day is the same,” Obama said, while promoting his new Netflix series, “Working: What we do All Day.”

“Jobs I could probably do without? I was a waiter briefly at a high-end nursing home. Or an assisted-living facility, I guess,” Obama, 61, revealed.

“People complained a lot. They were on restricted diets, so guys would get cranky,” the ex-president said of his days as a server to seniors.

“And you’re like, ‘I’m sorry, Mr. Jones, no salt today,’” Obama told the publication with a laugh.

“And sometimes they took it out on the staff, and it was a good reminder,” the father of two continued.

“I’ve always said — and Michelle and I said to our kids — ‘You need to have at least one service job coming up where you’re just dealing with every walk of life.’”

“If nothing else, it will make you (a) appreciate how hard those jobs are and (b) treat people well when you’re a customer,” Obama added.

“Don’t be that person, you know, who’s being a jerk to someone who’s been on their feet all day trying to get stuff for you,” he said.