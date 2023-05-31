Jill Biden to attend Jordanian royal wedding as part of trip to Mideast, North Africa

First lady Jill Biden is getting ready for a royal wedding, attending the nuptials of Jordan’s crown prince while on a trip to the Middle East, North Africa and Portugal.

The first lady said Wednesday that she was “[looking] forward” to “traveling to Amman, Jordan to join King Abdullah and Queen Rania in celebrating their son, Crown Prince Al Hussein’s wedding to Ms. Rajwa Al Seif.”

The much-buzzed-about Thursday wedding between the heir to the throne and the Saudi architect is poised to take place at Zahran Palace in Jordan. Biden is also expected to be one of several VIPs attending the couple’s wedding reception.

The “I do’s” are one part of a packed tour for Biden that began Tuesday, in her inaugural visit to the Middle East as first lady.

In addition to Jordan, Biden will travel to Egypt, Morocco and Portugal as part of the six-day trip, according to the White House, aimed at strengthening “the United States’ partnerships and advance our shared priorities in the region.”

Biden last visited Africa in February, with a trip to Namibia and Kenya.