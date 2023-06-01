trending:

E. Jean Carroll, Mary Trump teaming up on romance novel

by Judy Kurtz - 06/01/23 1:53 PM ET
by Judy Kurtz - 06/01/23 1:53 PM ET
E. Jean Carroll, center, walks out of Manhattan federal court, Tuesday, May 9, 2023, 2023, in New York.
AP Photo/Seth Wenig
E. Jean Carroll, center, walks out of Manhattan federal court, Tuesday, May 9, 2023, 2023, in New York.

E. Jean Carroll and Mary Trump are joining forces on what they’re dubbing a “no-politics” project: a romance novel.

Carroll, a longtime advice columnist who has accused Donald Trump of rape, and Mary Trump, a vocal critic of her uncle the former president, will pen a romantic story along with law professor Jennifer Taub, The New York Times reported Thursday.

“The Italian Lesson,” Mary Trump told the Times, is “completely unlikely and weird and counterintuitive” and is centered around a fictional American woman who heads to Italy to start a new life. The novel is poised to be released in installments beginning Friday on Substack.

Carroll was awarded $5 million in damages last month after a New York City jury found that Donald Trump sexually abused her in the 1990s and defamed her.

Mary Trump published “Too Much and Never Enough,” a tell-all criticizing her uncle, in 2020. A psychologist and former fiction writer, Mary Trump said, “I’ve never read a romance novel in my life.”

Carroll said she assisted with some of the romantic writing elements, describing trio’s literary undertaking as strictly non-political.

“We’re giving you an escape,” she said.

