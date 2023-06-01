trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
In The Know

James Van Der Beek criticizes DNC for not allowing Biden debate

by Julia Shapero - 06/01/23 2:19 PM ET
by Julia Shapero - 06/01/23 2:19 PM ET
James Van Der Beek at Sunset Tower Hotel on February 6, 2017 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Rachel Zoe)

Actor James Van Der Beek criticized the Democratic National Committee (DNC) on Wednesday over its decision not to sponsor any primary debates with President Biden ahead of the 2024 election.

“I cannot get over the fact that the Democratic National Committee is saying there will not be a debate to decide the nominee for president,” Van Der Beek said in a TikTok video on Memorial Day. “Are you f—— kidding me?” 

“There’s no debate?” he continued. “There’s no debate over an 80-year-old man who, if he lives, would be the oldest sitting president in the history of the country? And if he doesn’t live, has a vice president whose approval rating is worse than his?” 

Van Der Beek, best known for his role on “Dawson’s Creek,” suggested that Biden has “obviously declining mental faculties” and accused the DNC of “openly ignoring, bypassing the will of the people.”

“You are shoehorning your pick and forcing it on the rest of us,” he said. “And don’t tell me that the other candidates aren’t serious.”

Self-help author Marianne Williamson and prominent anti-vaccine advocate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. have both announced bids for the Democratic nomination.

Van Der Beek’s wife, Kimberly Van Der Beek, has previously expressed anti-vaccine views on social media, according to Rolling Stone.

“If there’s no debate, there’s no democracy,” the actor added in Wednesday’s video. “No primary, no legitimate president.”

A recent CNN poll showed Biden with 60 percent support among Democratic voters, compared to Kennedy’s 20 percent and Williamson’s 8 percent.

Tags 2024 presidential election debate DNC James Van Der Beek Joe Biden Joe Biden Marianne Williamson Marianne Williamson Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More In The Know News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Biden falls on stage during Air Force graduation ceremony
  2. Senate passes measure to halt Biden’s student debt forgiveness
  3. Former Trump lawyer: Reported audio ‘eviscerates’ defense in documents ...
  4. In Ukraine, Russia is nearly down to its nukes
  5. Senate defense hawks hold up debt ceiling bill in protest of cuts, lack of ...
  6. The Memo: How Chris Christie could be a wild card in 2024 GOP race
  7. Gaetz: Passing debt deal without Republican majority would ‘likely trigger an ...
  8. DeSantis snaps at reporter: ‘Are you blind?’
  9. Why Alito, Kagan recusal decisions at Supreme Court raised eyebrows 
  10. Trump pushes back on DeSantis argument about serving eight years in White House
  11. Trump pledges to end birthright citizenship on first day in office
  12. ‘Soft food’ to ‘good faith’: How Biden and McCarthy came together on ...
  13. Fox News makes changes to weekend prime-time lineup 
  14. Pride Month feels different as threats, fear of violence grows
  15. Ketanji Brown Jackson issues solo dissent in ruling against Teamsters strike
  16. The Roberts Court takes aim at the Establishment Clause
  17. House passes debt ceiling bill in big win for McCarthy: Five takeaways
  18. Paul to force tough debt ceiling vote to cut total spending 
Load more

Video

See all Video