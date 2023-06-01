Judge approves settlement between Baldwin, family of cinematographer killed on ‘Rust’ set

A New Mexico judge on Thursday approved a settlement between the family of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins — who was shot and killed by a live round on the set of “Rust” — and others involved in the case, most notably actor Alec Baldwin, according to media reports.

Matthew Hutchins, who was married to the cinematographer, had previously announced the settlement in October, noting that filming on the project would resume this year with him as executive producer.

A portion of the settlement will also be set aside for Hutchins’s son, Andros Hutchins, who was 9 years old at the time of her death.

“The settlement … is fair, appropriate, and in the best interests of Andros Hutchins, a minor, protected person,” Judge Bryan Biedscheid said in Thursday’s order, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The late cinematographer’s family filed the wrongful death lawsuit against Baldwin and other “Rust” producers in February 2022, alleging that their “reckless conduct and cost-cutting measures” resulted in her death.

The 42-year-old died in October 2021, after a live round was discharged from Baldwin’s prop gun. The film’s director, Joel Souza, was also injured in the incident.

The final approval of the settlement comes just over a month after New Mexico prosecutors formally dropped charges against Baldwin over Hutchins’s death, saying that “new facts were revealed that demand further investigation and forensic analysis.”

The actor had been charged with involuntary manslaughter in January.