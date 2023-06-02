trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
In The Know

Buttigieg mourns after losing pet dog Truman: ‘We are heartbroken’

by Steff Danielle Thomas - 06/02/23 11:08 PM ET
by Steff Danielle Thomas - 06/02/23 11:08 PM ET
(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg took to social media on Friday to mourn the loss of his pet dog, Truman.

“We are heartbroken to have had to say goodbye to Truman today after his many faithful years at our side,” Buttigieg posted on Twitter. “He brought such laughter and mischief to our lives amid all that swirled around us. We miss him already.”

A chorus of Twitter users commented on the tweet, offering their support and pictures of their own dogs and other pets.

Buttigieg, who ran against President Biden for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020, has made history as the first openly gay Senate-confirmed Cabinet secretary in U.S. history. He and his husband, Chasten Buttigieg, also have another pet dog named Buddy.

The two pups have their own Twitter following, accruing more than 81,000 followers on their page First Dogs of South Bend.

The former mayor of South Bend, Ind., has been known to make comments about his dogs, including promising in a 2019 interview to “still pick up” after them if he were to win the White House.

”Well, yeah, you know, the dogs don’t care,” Buttigieg responded when asked if he would be the one to clean up after his own dogs. “Either we gotta do it, or somebody does.”

When he was appointed to lead the Department of Transportation, Buttigieg also showed excitement after meeting Biden’s German Shepherd Major, further signaling his love for animals.

“First time I went in for an Oval Office meeting, Major was there and said a quick hello,” Buttigieg said in 2021. “We got along pretty well.”

“I know there’ve been some stories about him,” he added. “But my interactions with him have been great.”

Tags Biden administration Chasten Buttigieg Joe Biden pet dog Pete Buttigieg Pete Buttigieg

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More In The Know News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Greene flips on public release of Jan. 6 tapes, claims it could ‘put the ...
  2. US military has been observing ‘metallic orbs’ making extraordinary ...
  3. Biden falls on stage during Air Force graduation ceremony
  4. Political winners and losers from the debt ceiling drama 
  5. DeSantis shouts down heckler at South Carolina rally
  6. Biden ‘misunderestimated’ Kevin McCarthy, and it led to a major ...
  7. Former Trump lawyer: Reported audio ‘eviscerates’ defense in documents ...
  8. In Ukraine, Russia is nearly down to its nukes
  9. Why Alito, Kagan recusal decisions at Supreme Court raised eyebrows 
  10. Senate passes measure to halt Biden’s student debt forgiveness
  11. Here are the senators who voted against the bill to raise the debt ceiling
  12. NH Republican flips endorsement from Trump to DeSantis, citing criticism of Fox ...
  13. When will you need to start repaying your student loans? Here’s what to know
  14. Jordan, GOP ask DOJ to turn over details on FBI’s role in Trump investigation
  15. Trump demands recusal of judge overseeing hush money criminal case
  16. Biden commends McCarthy for debt ceiling deal: ‘We were able to get along and ...
  17. Van Jones on Biden: ‘It seems kind of corny,’ but he’s doing pretty well
  18. GOP Sen. Markwayne Mullin sparks laughter with ‘I don’t want ...
Load more

Video

See all Video