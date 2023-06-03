trending:

Jill Biden celebrates birthday among the pyramids of Egypt

by Julia Shapero - 06/03/23 8:23 PM ET
First Lady Jill Biden, center, her daughter Ashley Biden, left, and her sister Bonny Jacobs visit the historical site of Giza Pyramids, near Cairo, Egypt, Saturday, June 3, 2023. (Khaled Desouki/Pool via AP)

First lady Jill Biden celebrated her birthday among the pyramids in Egypt on Saturday, part of a six-day trip to the Middle East and North Africa.

“What a great way to start the day, I was fortunate to visit the magnificent pyramids of Giza,” Biden tweeted.

The first lady, who turned 72 on Saturday, flew to Jordan earlier this week to attend Crown Prince Al Hussein’s wedding to Saudi architect Rajwa Al Seif.

“Crown Prince Hussein, Princess Rajwa, congratulations,” she said in a video posted to Twitter on Thursday, alongside the president. “Today, as you begin your new life together, we wish you a future full of love, laughter and good health.”

After Egypt, Biden will head to Morocco and Portugal as part of the trip to “build on our longstanding partnerships and meet with young people across the region to discuss how the next generation can thrive.”

“Government to government, people to people, and heart to heart, we will continue to strengthen our relationships in the region and reaffirm our commitment to the future of young people around the world,” she added on Twitter.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

