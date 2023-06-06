trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
In The Know

‘Queen of Versailles’ stars help launch Naloxone Awareness Day after bipartisan push

by Judy Kurtz - 06/06/23 11:57 AM ET
by Judy Kurtz - 06/06/23 11:57 AM ET
iStock

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are coming together to bring attention to a drug that can reverse opioid overdoses after the stars of the documentary “The Queen of Versailles” urged the launch of National Naloxone Awareness Day.

The first awareness day dedicated to naloxone was recognized Tuesday, with a bipartisan congressional resolution denoting it as an annual event.

The aim of the day, according to the legislation introduced by Sens. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) and Ed Markey (D-Mass.), is to “contribute to the ongoing efforts to educate the public, reduce stigma associated with substance use disorder, and promote access to lifesaving naloxone.”

“Too many mothers, fathers, sisters, brothers, and friends have been lost to opioid poisoning in America,” Scott said in a statement.

“Naloxone saves lives and it is a critical tool in our fight to stop the loss caused by opioids in communities across our nation,” he said, adding the day would “bring awareness to the issue and educate Americans about this lifesaving drug.”

Jackie and David Siegel — who were the focus of the 2012 documentary detailing the billionaires’ quest to build a Versailles-style mansion — helped make the push for the day following the 2015 overdose death of their 18-year-old daughter, Victoria. According to the Siegels, Victoria had a pulse but was unresponsive when first responders arrived. Had medical personnel been equipped with naloxone, the Siegels said, their daughter might still be alive.

Now the co-founders of the Victoria’s Voice Foundation, the Siegels said in a statement, “We are committed to spreading awareness about the dangers of opioids and to expanding access to naloxone to prevent deaths and turn the tide on this crisis.”

“We are deeply grateful for the support from the lawmakers on Capitol Hill who introduced a bipartisan resolution declaring June 6 as National Naloxone Awareness Day,” the couple said.

The Food and Drug Administration approved Narcan, the brand name version of naloxone, to be made available without a prescription in March. The medicine can help counter the effects of an overdose if administered within minutes of the first signs of an opioid overdose.

Updated at 12:08 p.m.

Tags Rick Scott

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More In The Know News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump lashes out after lawyers meet with DOJ
  2. Judge grants request for George Santos’s bond sponsors to be unsealed
  3. Conservatives revolt against GOP leaders on House floor
  4. House Oversight leaders clash after viewing FBI document on Biden allegations
  5. Axelrod: Manchin is ‘dead man walking’ in West Virginia 
  6. Human Rights Campaign declares national state of emergency for LGBTQ people
  7. Jim Jordan seeks memo on Smith appointment as Mar-a-Lago probe winds down
  8. Democrats accuse GOP of overstepping authority on Trump probes
  9. Texas sheriff calls for charges after DeSantis migrant flights
  10. Mother fatally shot by neighbor after dispute over playing children, sheriff ...
  11. Fox News story blasts Trump’s ‘false narratives’ about DeSantis
  12. Barr pushes back on Trump: This is not a ‘witch hunt’
  13. George Conway: It’d be ‘kind of fitting’ if Trump is jailed for ...
  14. Oath Keepers member pleads guilty to felony in Jan. 6 case
  15. Costco shoppers shifting away from specific item; CFO says it’s indicator of ...
  16. Attorney for billionaire at center of Clarence Thomas controversy offers to ...
  17. What to do now ahead of student loan pause ending
  18. Fungi may offer ‘jaw-dropping’ solution to climate change
Load more

Video

See all Video