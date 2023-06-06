‘Queen of Versailles’ stars help launch Naloxone Awareness Day after bipartisan push

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are coming together to bring attention to a drug that can reverse opioid overdoses after the stars of the documentary “The Queen of Versailles” urged the launch of National Naloxone Awareness Day.

The first awareness day dedicated to naloxone was recognized Tuesday, with a bipartisan congressional resolution denoting it as an annual event.

The aim of the day, according to the legislation introduced by Sens. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) and Ed Markey (D-Mass.), is to “contribute to the ongoing efforts to educate the public, reduce stigma associated with substance use disorder, and promote access to lifesaving naloxone.”

“Too many mothers, fathers, sisters, brothers, and friends have been lost to opioid poisoning in America,” Scott said in a statement.

“Naloxone saves lives and it is a critical tool in our fight to stop the loss caused by opioids in communities across our nation,” he said, adding the day would “bring awareness to the issue and educate Americans about this lifesaving drug.”

Jackie and David Siegel — who were the focus of the 2012 documentary detailing the billionaires’ quest to build a Versailles-style mansion — helped make the push for the day following the 2015 overdose death of their 18-year-old daughter, Victoria. According to the Siegels, Victoria had a pulse but was unresponsive when first responders arrived. Had medical personnel been equipped with naloxone, the Siegels said, their daughter might still be alive.

Now the co-founders of the Victoria’s Voice Foundation, the Siegels said in a statement, “We are committed to spreading awareness about the dangers of opioids and to expanding access to naloxone to prevent deaths and turn the tide on this crisis.”

“We are deeply grateful for the support from the lawmakers on Capitol Hill who introduced a bipartisan resolution declaring June 6 as National Naloxone Awareness Day,” the couple said.

The Food and Drug Administration approved Narcan, the brand name version of naloxone, to be made available without a prescription in March. The medicine can help counter the effects of an overdose if administered within minutes of the first signs of an opioid overdose.

